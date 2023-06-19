There’s some good news in store this summer for Eversource ratepayers.
There may also be a glimmer of hope on the horizon for declines in power prices over the long term in New Hampshire.
Eversource is planning a significant reduction in electrical rates starting in August. The company is New Hampshire’s largest electric utility, serving nearly 532,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, including in the Monadnock Region.
An average homeowner using 600 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see an overall decrease on their bill of about $46, or 24 percent, Eversource said in a news release this past Thursday.
“With the unprecedented volatility in the energy markets hitting our customers hard in the last year, we’re pleased to let them know that some relief is coming with the new supply rate in August,” Eversource Executive Vice President Penni Conner said in the release.
The proposed decrease, which the N.H. Public Utilities Commission must approve, involves the default service rate, which is changed twice a year — once in February and again in August.
Meanwhile, another utility, Unitil, is proposing a default electric service rate of 13.25 cents per kilowatt hour, a nearly 50 percent decrease from its current rate of 25.9 cents per kilowatt hour.
Last August, most New Hampshire utilities doubled their default service rates after the war in Ukraine caused natural gas supply-chain problems that sent the cost of power skyrocketing. Eversource customers saw this rate hit 22.6 cents per kilowatt hour.
It dropped to 20.2 cents in February, and would decline to 12.6 cents under the current rate proposal. These reductions come in the wake of falling petroleum prices.
The lowest rate for Keene Community Power is 11.1 cents, which is in effect until December 2025. This is a new city-operated program that purchases power for residents, businesses and nonprofits, serving as an alternative to Eversource for those who choose to participate.
Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s consumer advocate, said Monday that over the longer term, New Hampshire residents could benefit if the state gains access to hydropower from Canada.
National Grid, a British electric conglomerate, is planning to provide that access with its Twin States Clean Energy Link.
The project would send hydropower from Quebec, through Vermont and into New Hampshire.
A 75-mile underground section would be built along state routes in Vermont and New Hampshire. The rest of the electrical lines would go through an existing power transmission corridor, largely on existing towers.
Kreis said this is an improvement over Eversource’s former Northern Pass proposal, which died in 2019 amid strong public opposition from people who said its huge planned towers would unduly harm views and intrude on the natural environment, including a section through the White Mountains.
Northern Pass would have brought power strictly from Canada to New England, while the Twin States Clean Energy Link would allow power to move in both directions.
Kreis also said the Northern Pass project would have been like a giant extension cord, bringing power through New Hampshire to Massachusetts, while the Twin States project would provide electricity dedicated to the Granite State.
“The more energy you import from Canada, the more supply there is and the more prices would go down,” he said.
Kreis noted that the Twin States proposal is contingent on National Grid getting substantial federal financial support. This project is competing with other proposals for those federal dollars.
New Hampshire’s electrical supply relies heavily on fossil fuel, but the state is not close to any oil refineries. This tends to increase energy prices in comparison with other states, Kreis said.
“Lack of proximity to fuel sources and our use of lots of energy in the winter mean there are certain states we’re never going to be competitive with,” he said. “But we can benefit if we diversify and rely more on resources we do have.”
Such diversification could include hydropower from Quebec, and perhaps wind power that could be generated in the Gulf of Maine. Investments in energy efficiency are also necessary, Kreis said.
“Those are all things that would exert downward pressure on people’s electric bills.”
New Hampshire ranked 19th in energy expenditures per capita in 2020, at $3,354, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Eversource and Unitil do not profit on the cost of electricity. They pass through to consumers what they pay generators for producing the power.
