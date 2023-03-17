All hands on deck

Daniel Reynolds of Virginia, from Kendall Vegetation Services, surveys the power lines while cutting away fallen tree branches along Sand Hill Road in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. 

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Days after a nor’easter covered the Monadnock Region in snow, some residents still don’t have power, but an Eversource official said the utility hopes to resolve outages related to the Tuesday storm by early afternoon today.

