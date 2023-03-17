Days after a nor’easter covered the Monadnock Region in snow, some residents still don’t have power, but an Eversource official said the utility hopes to resolve outages related to the Tuesday storm by early afternoon today.
Doug Foley, Eversource’s president of operations in New Hampshire, said this morning the company expected to substantially complete its power restoration efforts by 6 p.m. today but is now “slightly ahead of schedule.” He said there are about 700 customers still without power as 300 utility crews work to restore it.
The statewide efforts finish a monumental task the provider faced that involved about 4,000 workers hailing from New England and across the country and internationally, Foley said. He added that traveling utility workers came from states including Texas, Georgia, Indiana and there was a contingent of workers from Canada.
“In the height of the storm, Wednesday and even Thursday, that’s when we had the most activity,” he said. “We had over 1,200 primary line crews working to restore power. We actually had thousands of other crews including damage assessment crews.”
Simultaneous power outages peaked at about 74,000 customers statewide late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, Foley said, though about 250,000 customers have had power restored this week.
The provider sent workers to a portion of Route 9 between Keene and Stoddard on Thursday afternoon to repair two poles downed due to fallen trees, and Foley said responding crews completed their work late that night.
“We were able to finish our work and keep a lane open,” he said. “[Former vice president] Mike Pence was in the Keene area, so that added a little complexity with the Secret Service but we had great cooperation with communities.”
Foley touted the company’s “smart switch” technology as an important part of restoration efforts. The switches are devices that identify and isolate outages and allow the company’s operations center to restore outages remotely without sending utility crews to the area.
“We were able to use our switching technology to restore about 70,000 customers within five minutes without rolling a truck out,” Foley said. “The remaining 174,000 customers that were restored needed a crew on site to make the various repairs.”
Foley said customers seeking specific estimates on when their power may be restored may call 800-662-7764 and view Eversource’s outages map online at https://outagemap.eversource.com.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.