“Stay awesome.”
All conversations with Bill Gnade ended with that salutation, two simple words strung together that packed a punch. It was his signature sign-off, the ultimate sign of respect, an acknowledgement that he had really enjoyed the companionship and conversation. Time spent with Gnade was never mundane, not with his philosophical depth. There’s even a framed “stay awesome” sign in his bedroom. He was a people person personified.
“Even stopping at the Hancock [Market] — he’d run in for something quick and he’s in there for an hour because he knows so many people. Or maybe it was someone he just met. It didn’t matter; he’d talk to anybody,” says his wife, Jane, a retired educator in the ConVal School District.
A longtime photojournalist at The Sentinel before stepping down several years ago, Gnade, 60, of Hancock, died last week after being diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of liver cancer, in August 2019.
But it was how he lived that family, friends and colleagues remember, his gregarious personality, deep spirituality, passion in throwing himself into all endeavors he attempted — he earned his EMT certification at age 58 — even his temper, which flashed if he believed he was being wronged.
“He was hard on himself. He was a perfectionist, and he didn’t like doing anything halfway,” Jane says.
Colleagues at The Sentinel remember him the same way. Just about everyone who worked with him has Gnade stories, from the editors who admired his talent, dedication and doggedness, to the young reporters he mentored. You never knew what may happen on a road trip with Gnade. You might find him challenging three guards who were armed with automatic weapons in the middle of the western Massachusetts woods of a long-closed nuclear power plant because they refused to be cordial. It happened.
“He was one of my closest friends,” says Michael Moore, The Sentinel’s chief photographer for more than 35 years before retiring in 2020. “We would talk for hours on the phone. We skied, hiked, kayaked, tried microbrews together. Everything he did he tried to do well.”
Moore says Gnade’s fervor to always improve made him an extraordinary photojournalist. He won numerous awards, including the prestigious N.H. Photographer of the Year for daily newspapers. Prior to joining The Sentinel, he was a writer and photographer at the Monadnock Ledger.
“The beauty of photojournalism is you have to be good at everything, and he was,” Moore says.
Former Sentinel Executive Editor Paul Miller remembers Gnade spending several months, possibly more than a year, photographing contra dancing in Nelson, and he took hundreds of black and white images. Miller was so impressed that he wanted to run a two-page pictorial in the paper, but Gnade wasn’t satisfied and didn’t want it published.
He was always seeking a better angle. Looking for a feature photo at a playground basketball court, he climbed to the top of the backboard at Adams Park in Peterborough just to get the right shot when he worked for the Monadnock Ledger.
“He’d go out for a feature photo and he’d come back with this story about a person he met. The connection he could make in just five minutes was really impressive to me,” Jane says.
In 2014, Gnade photographed the funeral of Marine Cpl. Brandon Garabrant, a 19-year-old ConVal graduate, who was killed while serving as a combat engineer in Afghanistan. Jane says it was more than an assignment; it affected him profoundly forever.
One year at the Cheshire Fair, he spent the first day photographing an elderly carnival worker. The one-time shoot drew him back to the fair every day during that run. “He spent days just taking portraits,” Jane says. “The set of portraits he took I thought were extraordinary. He drew out their humanity, and I thought they were incredible. … He wasn’t just a photographer who stands back and takes the shot; he would get right into it and tell you a story from his photos.”
A devout Christian, his spirituality was the epicenter of his life and the driver behind his ability to connect with people, Jane says. “That really affected every decision he made,” she says. “Being a Christian was why he was so good at friendships — people meant a lot to him.”
Miller says Gnade was always interested in “you” — and “you” was the person he was talking to at the time. You had his undivided attention. It made him not a good listener but a great listener, Miller says.
“He was, plain and simple, fun to be around. Always upbeat, always smiling. His manner and easy-going way made you smile. When you were at the table with him, over food and drink, you did not want to leave.”
His moniker at The Sentinel evolved into “El Grande” (pronounced grand-ay) after weekend editor Susie Reing once wrote “Bill Grande” as his photo credit one night in a deadline haste. Jane chuckles that its usage even stuck around the house because it seemed so appropriate. Reing, who is retired, says she revered working with El Grande.
“He was also a brilliant conversationalist and gave you his complete attention when he was talking with you, and you never knew where the conversation would end up, because he was such a Renaissance man,” Reing says. “He really cared about his work and would give copious instruction on how not to screw up his work by running various Photoshop actions. I could easily have fallen in love with him, he was that great.”
Photography was one of many passions Gnade pursued. When he decided to leave The Sentinel, his passion for photography waned to more of a hobby, his wife says, and the few freelance assignments he accepted centered around creating images that reflected the life and soul of a person.
Rather, he wanted to give back to his community and it prompted him to earn his EMT certification. He was “always good at medical stuff,” Jane says, and his determination to succeed alongside candidates half his age was “very impressive to me,” she says.
One of his favorite pastimes was playing golf with his 31-year-old son, Nathan (whose mother is from an earlier marriage). He and Nathan were close and golf was just one of many activities they shared. Gnade took the game up about 20 years ago when their family needed more members to round out a golf trip. The sport is notorious for evoking frustration, but it had the opposite effect on Gnade. It helped soothe his temper and taught him patience. “He just loved it. He realized you’re not going to be perfect when you play golf,” Jane says.
He was an avid outdoorsman, encompassing almost all things New Hampshire such as hiking, fishing, kayaking and skiing; he was a former instructor at Crotched Mountain.
He was once a lay eucharistic minister, lector, choir member and junior warden at All Saints Church in Peterborough. He and Jane attended several churches and had recently found their calling at Hope Fellowship Church in Jaffrey.
Gnade was born in Pompton Plains, N.J., moved to the area as a young boy, graduated from ConVal in 1979 and put down his roots in Hancock. He double majored at Gordon College in, not surprisingly, theology and philosophy. He and Jane met in 1993 when he was a substitute teacher at Great Brook in Antrim and she was a 5th-grade teacher.
“We hit it off,” she says.
Gnade was renting a cabin up the road near Jane’s home. “He stopped one night, and that’s all she wrote,” she says.
Shortly before being diagnosed with cancer, Gnade was lead editor of “Our Lanky Yankee,” a collection of memoirs and essays about longtime Hancock resident and environmentalist Neal Clark, published by the Hancock Historical Society. “He loved Hancock and always wanted to give back,” Jane says.
His 2½-year bout with liver cancer, which often doesn’t present symptoms until it’s in advanced stages, included many ups and downs. “He lived longer than we thought, so I’m grateful for that,” she says. “And he went fast at the end.”
She especially remembers is his upbeat attitude despite many rounds of chemotherapy. “He was going in for chemo, and he was telling everyone there to stay awesome.”
That was Bill. Stay awesome.