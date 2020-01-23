Events are being held in Keene Friday to celebrate Doris Granny D Haddock, on what would have been the Dublin activist’s 110th birthday.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Monadnock Action Cafe will take place at the Monadnock Food Co-op. Sponsored by Rights & Democracy, the League of Women Voters and Open Democracy Action, people can drop in and take small actions such as writing legislators and the governor on issues, according to a news release from Open Democracy Action.
At 7 p.m., an outdoor showing of the 30-minute documentary “Granny D Goes to Washington” will be held in Central Square in Keene; people can gather at the bandstand. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.
Beginning in January 1999, Haddock walked 3,200 miles from California to Washington, D.C., to advocate for campaign finance reform, gaining national attention. She continued her work until her death in March 2010 at age 100.
Information: Brian Beihl, 620-8300.
Wednesday in Concord, Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, introduced a bill to the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee proclaiming Jan. 24 as Granny D. Day.