WALPOLE — An affordable housing complex will unveil its second phase with a ribbon-cutting Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The Residences at Abenaki Springs first opened at 17 Avery Lane in 2016. This second phase adds 22 apartments — 14 one-bedrooms and eight two-bedrooms — bringing the total at the complex to 43 units.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group, says a third phase is planned for the project.
Ingram Construction in Swanzey began phase two in mid-June, and the first phase was completed in less than seven months. Both mark much shorter timelines than the typical 12 to 14 months of conventional construction methods, Franks has said.
Avanru instead used modular construction technology, in which a manufacturer builds the pieces on an assembly line in a controlled environment and then ships them to the site. Franks’ company worked with Ritz-Craft Corp. and Johns Buckley, Pennsylvania-based manufacturers.
Franks touts the modular housing method as cheaper, quicker and better for the environment, citing a 2017 report by Concord-based Resilient Buildings Group Inc. that found the first phase of Abenaki Springs to be one of the most energy-efficient multifamily buildings out of a sample of 100 properties in the state.
Financing for the project included federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the N.H. Housing Finance Authority, according to a news release from Avanru.
Plans for the project have changed several times since 2010, and have included a condominium complex and a complex for senior citizens. A group of Walpole residents sued in court to block the project, but a judge in 2013 ruled in favor of the planning board, which had given its approval. The affordable housing plan came about in 2013 after Franks discovered he could apply for a loan from the N.H. Housing Finance Authority.