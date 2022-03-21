Almost a month ago, Keene State senior Tina Clay was getting ready for bed when she received a Snapchat video from her friend Anya. The video showed Berdyansk, the Ukrainian city where Anya lived and worked, being fired upon from the Black Sea.
It was the beginning of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.
Since the Russian military invaded the country Feb. 24, countless civilians and servicemembers have been killed. The war has destroyed Ukrainian cities, forcing people to stay in underground shelters, and pushed millions to flee the country, according to media reports.
Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, is 4,491 miles from Keene. While to many, that may feel like a great distance, for some in the Monadnock Region, the realities of the war feel much closer.
Clay was born in Ukraine and lived there until she was 15. Watching the destruction of her home country has been painful, she said.
“Every city that got bombed or shot at is like a scar that will remain on my body forever, because I have [connections] there with real people,” she said in an email to The Sentinel.
Clay grew up staying with different relatives before going to an orphanage, where she lived for almost two years.
Between her time at the orphanage and spending summers traveling to other cities and attending camps, she made friends across the country, she said, and over the years has kept in touch with many through social media.
In 2014, she was adopted by an American family along with two other children, Kolya and Tanya. Anya, who sent Clay the video of Berdyansk under attack, is Kolya’s and Tanya’s biological sister, but at that point Anya was too old to be adopted, Clay said.
As tensions heightened prior to the invasion, Anya had plans to come to the U.S. and stay with Clay’s adoptive family in Amherst until things cooled off in Ukraine, Clay said. Those plans were dashed with the destruction of the international airport in Kyiv.
Anya works for an orphanage in Berdyansk and last week she, along with many of the orphanage’s children, supervisors and teachers, boarded a train to Poland, Clay said. They arrived safely.
While Clay has been able to stay in touch with some friends, there are others who haven’t been online.
Her aunt and grandfather live in a small village roughly four hours from Kyiv called Velikaya Znamenka where there’s almost no Wi-Fi, she said. She hasn’t been able to contact them to see if they are safe and have what they need to get by.
“It’s really [heartbreaking] to watch everything that’s happening in Ukraine right now, because as a Ukrainian living here in America where it’s safe, I feel like there’s nothing I can do,” she said. “I just have to sit here and watch my country fall apart, to watch innocent people die for a piece of land.”
Other people in the Monadnock Region have also expressed feeling overwhelmed by the war.
Born to a Russian father and Ukrainian mother, Anastasia Bannikova grew up in the former Soviet Union, in today’s Kazakhstan.
As a small child, she would visit her grandmother in Ukraine, and stay with her for months at a time. In 2018, she returned to the country as a Peace Corps volunteer, where she lived in Mykolaiv for a year and worked with an HIV nonprofit organization.
Bannikova also served with the Peace Corps in Armenia and Ghana. Now in Keene, she works remotely as a Peace Corps recruiter, and says she has to limit how often she watches the news about Ukraine to not feel too distraught.
When she learned of the invasion, she said she was sorrowful, but not entirely surprised. Russia has been in conflict with Ukraine since 2014, she pointed out, when it annexed Crimea.
In the first week of the February invasion, Bannikova reached out to as many people as she could in Ukraine. The responses she received described enormous explosions and friends hiding in basements.
“It’s really, really shocking,” she said.
She remembers the country for its beauty — its mountains and rivers, its parks, people and architecture.
And now she’s mourning a country that is seeing horrific death and destruction, she said, and people who will never be the same. But she’s in awe of the Ukrainians.
“Despite the fact they are all basically standing up to a much bigger aggressor … they do it with humor, they do it with creativity, they do it with care for each other,” she said.
Some of Bannikova’s friends and colleagues have fled to Moldova and the Czech Republic, she said, and she’s been tapping into her Peace Corps network to help them find resources, like housing and language lessons.
She’s also considering working with her friend Svitlana Chebanova, an artist based in Mykolaiv, to sell art and raise funds for Ukrainian aid efforts.
There have been efforts across the Monadnock Region to show support and send aid to Ukraine. Earlier this month, dozens of people gathered in Keene’s Central Square for a candlelight vigil. In Jaffrey, NuDay, a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that aims to help women and children affected by humanitarian crises, is collecting donated goods to be sent over later this month. And at least three churches in the area have committed to ringing their bells at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday, timed to line up with the beginning of the Feb. 24 invasion.
One of those bell-ringers at Dublin Community Church has her own ties to Ukraine and Russia, and fears the war's impacts could make it difficult to remain connected to the family members who still live there.
Maria Finnegan’s grandfather was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1909, and later moved to Russia. Growing up, Finnegan didn't pay much mind to her Russian and Ukrainian heritage, she said. But as an adult, she reconnected with two family members in Moscow, and in 2019 visited her aunts Luda and Stella.
Luda and Stella are elderly, Finnegan explained, and she worries how the sanctions against Russia and the plummeting value of Russian currency might affect their ability to get by on just their pensions. Finnegan is also concerned that with the sanctions, sending money to her aunts, should they need it, could be difficult.
She said she checks in on her aunts almost every day, as well as Stella's niece, Olga. But as the Russian government has moved to restrict social media, Finnegan said she’s concerned keeping in touch could become a challenge.
Between watching everything that’s been happening in Ukraine and her concern over maintaining connections with her aunts, Finnegan said it’s impacted her emotionally.
“I’ve been just a little bit paralyzed by it,” she said. But she’s found little ways to support Ukraine, which have helped her cope with the sadness.
Since the invasion began, she’s organized a small show of support in downtown Peterborough, where she and a couple other people held posters of the Ukrainian flag. She’s worked with a Ukrainian friend in Washington, D.C., to send teddy bears, baby formula and bottles for children affected by the crisis. And, of course, there’s ringing the Dublin church bells.
As the war rages on, Finnegan said she thinks it's important that people keep it in mind.
"There's going to be a long fallout from this," she said. "People are going to need help for years."
Bannikova echoed those sentiments, encouraging people to continue following what's happening in Ukraine, learn about different charities to donate to if they want to help, and finally, show a little extra kindness to their neighbors.
She signed off with a pair of words that have been heard at rallies and vigils around the world over the last month:
"Slava Ukraini," she said. Glory to Ukraine.