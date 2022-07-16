At Keene’s Alumni Field before a SwampBats game last week, Barbara Watterson sat with her son, Kevin Watterson (the team’s president and general manager), in the shade of one of the tents behind home plate.
Both were smiling ear to ear, talking about this and that, and enjoying their time together, as they always have.
Where else would Barbara be on a Thursday night, if not at a ballgame with her family?
Barbara Watterson has been coming to SwampBats games since the franchise’s inception 25 years ago. Her late husband, John Watterson, founded the ‘Bats back in 1998.
The SwampBats are a summer baseball team that plays in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL), giving college baseball players from across the country an opportunity to continue playing competitive baseball after the school year ends.
And Barbara is still coming to games to support her son, who’s now in charge of the team, even at 91 years young.
“I am very grateful that I can still come out here and watch,” she said. “How many people do that at 91? I hope I can do it at 100.”
“We’ll hold you to that,” Kevin, 70, joked.
Barbara’s love for baseball — and love for supporting her family — dates back to … well … pretty much the beginning. She made it to as many of her kids’ games as possible while they were growing up and even gave birth to Kevin — her oldest — in Nova Scotia, Canada, because she was there supporting her husband’s baseball career at that time.
Barbara and John wed in 1950, and his first job after they married was as a player-coach for a minor league team in Nova Scotia. After Kevin was born, the couple had four more kids, each just one year apart.
“From then on, every year we had a baseball team and a child,” Barbara said. “From then on, every year was the same.”
It’s no wonder the family is so engraved in the local baseball community.
From the start, Barbara and John made a significant effort to support their kids in every way possible, even once all five were out of school. So much so that once their 50th wedding anniversary came around, they didn’t have the chance to properly celebrate.
“We were [doing so much with our kids] that we couldn’t really have an anniversary,” Barbara said. “So, we just kept on going. Finally, I said, ‘We really should celebrate an anniversary of some kind.’ So, in [2003], we decided to have our 50th anniversary.”
In their 53rd year of marriage.
“It didn’t bother me one bit, because we went to all the games,” Barbara added. “That was our life. Our children were doing it, so that’s what we did.”
So, all five kids — Kevin, Daryl, Brian, Kim and Toby — chipped in to give their parents the 50th anniversary celebration they’d missed out on before. And — naturally — it involved baseball.
“We sent them to Omaha, to the College World Series,” Kevin said. “They were in Omaha for a week. It was a great gift on behalf of the kids because we knew that there was nothing that would jazz my mom more. There’s no bigger fan than my mother.”
As much as Barbara backed her kids’ athletic careers (all five had success at a high level, with Kim even competing in gymnastics at Duke University), academics was always important in the Watterson family.
Keep your grades up, and you can play as many sports as you want. But once the grades start to slip …
“No matter what [John and I] did, we always agreed that [academics] was the first thing,” Barbara said.
All five kids went to college.
“I think there was an inherent pressure to perform academically because we knew that we needed that in order to pursue our real goal in life, which was athletics,” Kevin said. “We weren’t delivering average to less-than-average grades because that wasn’t going to cut it in our house with John or Barb. It was a way of life. It was just accepted, whether you liked it or not.”
“It didn’t take them very long to realize that,” Barbara added.
And the system worked.
Barbara, who played sports herself in high school, never went to college. Instead, she started working right after graduating from Marlborough High School. She began working as an administrative director at Minnewawa — a woven label company — in Marlborough and was there for 15 years before the company moved to North Carolina. Then, Barbara and her family moved to Keene and worked in human resources at Cheshire Medical Center for another 15 years.
With five children, she almost had no choice but to work full time, even though John, the vice president of domestic sales for Economy Oil, was also doing so.
“The reason I had to work two or three jobs is because we had all of these kids growing up, and we wanted them to go to college,” Barbara said. “That was one of our very first things that we wanted done. And in order to do that, we had to both work.”
At one point, all five Watterson kids were either in college or in prep school at the same time. Kevin, Daryl and Toby all went to Eckard College in St. Petersburg, Fla., Kim went to Duke in Durham, N.C., and Brian went to Keene State.
“We certainly needed the money,” Barbara said with a laugh.
The Watterson household could get a bit chaotic, with five kids, going to different schools, playing different sports, working different jobs, but Barbara made sure the whole family was together every night for supper.
“We always ate supper at the same time together,” Barbara said. “Maybe not the other meals, but supper meal — I don’t care what time it was, that’s when we ate.”
Barbara said she was never overwhelmed with her work-life balance. And through it all, she rarely missed any of her kids’ games or events.
Until 1972, that is.
That spring, Barbara was diagnosed with breast cancer. Kevin was at Eckard College, but as soon as he got the call, he came to support his mom.
“I was heading to the Cape to play [baseball] … so I just skipped the Cape,” Kevin said.
“I don’t think I ever missed a real, good game until I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Barbara said. “Then I missed a few and had to stay home, but the kids were there even to help out at that time.”
Luckily, she made a full recovery after only about three months. She followed her doctor’s orders, went through the treatments and by May of that year, she was cleared to resume her normal routine.
After spending most of her life in Keene, Barbara recently moved to York, Maine, to live with her daughter. She said she misses Keene and her family members who still live there. But — at 91 — her kids felt living with Kim in York would give Barbara the best quality of life.
Despite the move, Barbara makes every effort to come to Keene for SwampBats games, continuing to support her family while enjoying the sport she loves. She makes it out to the ballpark for a couple of games every other week, always filling her seat behind the backstop. Not bad for someone who now lives upwards of 200 miles away.
But even still…
“Not enough,” Barbara said with a smile. “I would like to come to every one.”
