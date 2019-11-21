SWANZEY — Capt. Eric Mattson will serve as interim fire chief starting Dec. 1, the town announced in a news release Thursday.
He’ll replace Fire Chief Norman W. Skantze, who is stepping down at the end of the month to take a position in Wolfeboro.
Mattson, an advanced EMT and the town’s full-time fire inspector, has been a member of the department since 1995, according to the town’s release. He also worked as a full-time firefighter in Keene for 16 years.
Meanwhile, the town is gearing up to search for a permanent replacement. Town Administrator Michael T. Branley said he hopes to have a new fire chief by March.
Branley said firefighting professionals inside and outside the Swanzey Fire Department, town residents and local business owners will be included on a screening panel that will help with the initial review of applications and interviews.