BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Regional Commission received a $300,000 brownfields grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for environmental assessment work.
Brownfields are lands and buildings whose redevelopment might be complicated by the potential presence of a hazardous substance or contaminants.
The commission’s Windham Region Brownfields Reuse Initiative has funded assessment and cleanup work on these sites for nearly 20 years, according to a news release from the organization. The commission’s revolving loan fund continues to be available to assist property owners and communities with cleanup efforts, the release says, and the grant money will fund additional assessing for the next three years.
Specifically, the $300,000 grant will cover five site assessments, five cleanup plans and the development of an area-wide plan.
Windham Regional Commission Senior Planner Susan Westa explained that no sites have been selected yet, but the commission’s grant application stressed a focus on the downtowns and village centers of Brattleboro, Bellows Falls and Wilmington, places with a history of industrial use.
The grant money will be used to target communities in need of redevelopment, Westa said.
Five other organizations in Vermont also got grants from the EPA, including the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., which was awarded $500,000 for cleanup at the Long Falls Paperboard mill.
The EPA awarded 151 grants to 149 communities across the country. In New Hampshire, Walpole received $500,000 to clean a contaminated property near the center of town.
For more information about the Windham Regional Commission’s initiative, visit windhamregional.org/brownfields.