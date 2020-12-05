Next time life hands you lemons, just pass them to Declan Bagster, 7, of Winchester. He’ll toss them into his electric juicer, and add sugar, water and some culinary know-how to whip up fresh batches of homemade lemonade. Then, he’ll sell it by the glassful — and give away a big part of the proceeds to local nonprofit organizations.
And he’ll do it all happily.
“It’s exciting because I’m helping some people and animals,” he said.
Since late summer, Declan, who will celebrate his 8th birthday Monday, earned more than $1,000 selling fresh lemonade and a few fall food items — mainly at the Winchester Farmers Market. He’s donated the bulk of that to several groups, including Draft Gratitude, a Winchester-based horse rescue, and the Monadnock Humane Society. Most recently, he personally delivered a $200 donation to Santa’s Helpers to the Winchester Police Department, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page.
It all started last August, says Declan, who is a 2nd-grader at the Surry Village Charter School, a free public-school alternative that focuses on project-based learning. (Due to the COVID-19 virus, he now studies at home.) With his mother’s help, he set up a lemonade stand outside his home, as he had done a couple of times in past years. He did well and enjoyed it so much that his mom, Kristen Bagster, arranged for him a one-time event at the Saturday Winchester Farmers Market. They were shocked when he netted $203 in that single day.
Declan didn’t want to quit. And it snowballed from there.
In no time at all, Declan, who says he spent about four months this year playing soccer and baseball at the local ELMM Community Center, added budding entrepreneur and philanthropist to his list of activities.
At first, Kristen Bagster cut and squeezed all the lemons by hand, but soon bought Declan an electric juicer, so he could do the work himself. He made four gallons of lemonade every Friday night, sold it on Saturday and made more than $600 in his first three weeks in business.
“For four weeks, I did that,” Declan said. “Then when the cooler weather came, l moved on to hot cocoa. We buy bags, but I mix in the hot water and do the stirring. And [apple] cider. We buy that.”
With his mother’s help, he also made and sold homemade pumpkin muffins, and caramel apples, wrapped in cellophane and tied with ribbons.
“I do half the work,” he said.
His mother disagrees: “I make him do the majority,” she said.
That includes loading up the car, setting up tables, creating and perfecting his sales pitch, dealing with customers and making change. Declan also reinvests his earnings in his business, paying for supplies.
Kristen Bagster owns a residential cleaning business and is a professional photographer with a studio in Winchester. She also takes sports photos for Winchester School, as well as photos for area preschools, including Growing Minds Preschool and Daycare in Keene and Little Learners Preschool and Daycare in Fitzwilliam.
As Declan’s business income grew, she became concerned. “That’s a lot of money for a little kid,” she said. So, she suggested that he consider donating half of his proceeds to his favorite nonprofit groups.
Declan readily agreed. He chose organizations with which he was familiar. Over the years, he and his mother had periodically visited the animals at the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey. He donated about $300 to that group, although due to the virus, the organization has received about half of that to date. (The rest is being held in reserve until he can visit the building.) His mother’s friend heads up Draft Gratitude, so he knew about their work. And with the onset of the holiday season, he opted to give $200 to Santa’s Helpers.
“It helps Santa because he doesn’t have to make as many toys and stuff,” he said.
Besides his mother, Declan has had a lot of other support along the way. The Winchester Farmers Market does not charge him for his site because he is a kid. His grandfather, Marvin Smart, a local contractor, has helped him to set up and break down his booth every Saturday. Another family member, Steven Morse, who owns The Rustic Table, a popular local family restaurant, regularly provided free lemons and other supplies, drastically cutting Declan’s costs.
Kristen Bagster is impressed by what her son has accomplished, the skills he’s attained and how he has grown.
“Declan has learned a lot socially,” she said. “He has a wonderful sales pitch. He does a good job. He basically runs the whole booth. It’s been a good learning experience all around. He’s learned a lot about having nice manners, about being respectful … I’ve learned a lot too.”
As for the hardest part?
“I like to donate. I like to give the money,” Declan said. “But I have to wait a week or two until my mother connects with the people. The hardest part too is wearing a mask. I wear it the proper way over your nose. I think if the Farmers Market says to wear a mask, then people should wear it.”
Declan planned to expand his menu to include his step-grandmother’s homemade Italian sausage soup when the Farmers Market moved indoors for the winter. Unfortunately, he learned a week or so ago that the market will close for the winter due to the virus. He took it in his stride, and ever motivated, now plans to work for his grandfather — mowing, cleaning up leaves, raking lawns and shoveling snow. “I get paid for it,” he said.
As for school, he’ll continue to study at home. Hopefully, once the virus is contained, he’ll return to the Surry Village Charter School, where his culinary skills also shined. Each year, the school hosts the Charter Chef Junior competition, part of an annual fundraising event. In 2019, when Declan was in kindergarten, the theme was Souper Bowl. He placed third for his broccoli cheese soup. In 2020, it was a baking contest. Declan, then in 1st grade, won first prize with his Barefoot Contessa chocolate meringue buttercream cake. The event was supposed to be featured in The Monadnock Shopper News but was canceled because of COVID-19. Who knows what next year might hold?
All in all, Declan and his mother are grateful for his experience in business and in charitable giving.
“I learned to be kind and to donate sometimes,” he said. “And to help animals and other people.”