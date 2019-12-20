VERNON, Vt. — The former owner of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant is donating the building that used to house its corporate offices to a community revitalization group.
Entergy Corp., which shut down the plant in 2014 and sold it in January, announced this week that it’s giving the Governor Hunt House to the Friends of Vernon Center.
The Friends group plans to turn the 18th-century house into a community center, which fits with its vision of establishing and promoting a village center in the town, according to a news release from Entergy.
“Entergy is fulfilling the commitments it made to the community following the closure of the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station. Vernon has always been a strong supporter of VY and home to many VY employees. We’re delighted to see this historic building put to good use by the community,” Entergy Government Affairs Director Joe Lynch said in the release.
The Friends group is also receiving two vacant lots adjacent to the Governor Hunt House, which is named for Jonathan Hunt, who was Vermont’s lieutenant governor from 1794 to 1796, and built for his wife, Lavinia Swan.
“We hope the house will form one of the anchors of a new village center for Vernon, which the Friends of Vernon Center is working to create,” said Friends of Vernon Center President Arthur Miller in the release.
Entergy kept ownership of the Governor Hunt House, which it used for corporate offices and meetings, when it sold Vermont Yankee to NorthStar Group Services, the news release said. That company is in the process of decommissioning the plant.