HINSDALE — After years of waiting, a new bridge connecting Hinsdale and Brattleboro has a secure funding source and a tentative construction plan to start within the next two years.
The $50 million project got a boost recently when U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., announced a new $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
New Hampshire had applied for federal funding for the Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge a few times before, but came up short, according to N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan.
Sheehan said the federal grant will prove highly consequential in the long-desired project getting over the finish line.
Otherwise, the whole cost would have had to be covered by bonds, tying up more department funds for interest payments, she said.
The plan is for the Granite and Green Mountain States to split the remaining costs between their transportation departments 83-17, respectively — since the Connecticut River is technically owned by New Hampshire — through bonds. The interest on those bonds will be covered by the regular federal funding both agencies get annually, Sheehan said.
Ideally, according to Sheehan and her assistant commissioner, Bill Cass, construction will begin in 2021, mostly focusing on the foundation in the riverbed. For the 2022 construction season, the steel girders and other parts of the bridge would be erected, with the goal of opening the new bridge — which is farther south of the current crossing — for traffic by the end of that year.
The biggest risk for potential delays, according to Sheehan and Cass, lies in the 13 properties on the Brattleboro side in the new bridge’s footprint. They said the Vermont Agency of Transportation is working on getting the right of way for each of them, but added Vermont’s right-of-way process is “more cumbersome” than New Hampshire’s, with a lengthy eminent domain battle in the courts — while unlikely — being the worst-case scenario.
Sen. Shaheen, a Democrat and former N.H. governor from 1997 to 2003, described the federal grant as a “down payment” on the project when meeting with local leaders late Friday afternoon in Hinsdale.
Shaheen examined the current bridges’ situation with N.H. DOT staff Friday. About half of Hinsdale residents drive over the two bridges connected by an island to get to work across the Connecticut River in Vermont, according to J.B. Mack, the principal planner for the Southwest Region Planning Commission.
The rickety, red-listed double truss bridges have raised concerns for years, and drivers can experience an average wait of 20 minutes during rush hour when there are train crossings on the Brattleboro side.
Once the frigid on-site visit wrapped up, Shaheen made her way over to the Hinsdale Police Department headquarters for a roundtable discussion on the new bridge, with the latest renderings on display.
As she took out her notebook and asked everyone to introduce themselves, Edwin “Smokey” Smith of Hinsdale quipped that he had been at meetings like these for Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge committees since 1986.
Smith, a Republican state representative for seven terms who now volunteers on various boards, recalled working on the bridge issue and economic development in southwestern New Hampshire with Shaheen when they were both at the Statehouse in the 1990s, initially in her tenure as a state senator and later from Concord’s corner office.
“As Ed knows, some of those same challenges existed when I was governor,” the U.S. senator said.
Several of those gathered around the table described Hinsdale as part of the “forgotten corner” of New Hampshire, a longstanding moniker in the political topography of the Monadnock Region.
Mack described how the new bridge could improve the local economy beyond cutting down on traffic wait times for rail crossings.
“Hinsdale and Winchester ... are some of the most economically challenged communities in the state and Cheshire County,” Mack told Shaheen. “So we’ve been really looking forward to this for a long time to bring in new business opportunities and investment opportunities.”
Key to those goals is a plan to rehabilitate the existing double truss bridges to accommodate pedestrians and emergency vehicles, Mack said. Preserving the bridges flanking Hinsdale Island is included in the grant Shaheen announced last month.
Cyclists and hikers would be able to cross the river with ease, and tourists coming up from New York City or down from Montreal could access the potential island park from the nearby Amtrak station, according to Sue Fillion, Brattleboro’s planning services director.
Hiking paths leading to the Pisgah and Monadnock State Parks would also be made more accessible to Brattleboro with the revamped bridges, officials said.
Even for a cynic like Smith, who lamented decades of false promises over a new bridge — which he claims date back to the last hand-drawn bridge markup done by N.H. DOT — the federal grant brings high hopes for the end of what’s become known as “Malfunction Junction,” he said.
“I love the term,” Shaheen chuckled when Smith brought up the congestion during rail crossings toward the end of the roundtable meeting.
“I mean, only because I don’t have to sit in it every day.”