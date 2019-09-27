Some employers who attended the annual Tri-State Recruitment Fair in Keene Thursday said they’ve had to ramp up their recruitment efforts to address workforce needs.
A smattering of organizations attended the fair, from Masiello Employment Services to Whitney Brothers to N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. And many who attended are part of industries that have seen a shortage of qualified workers in recent years, such as manufacturing and health care.
As of August, the unemployment rate in New Hampshire was just 2.4 percent, according to data from N.H. Employment Security. Both Cheshire County and the Keene area hover around that rate as well, with unemployment at 2.6 and 2.5 percent, respectively.
Samantha O’Neill, owner of Keene-based home health care provider Custom Helpers, said this is the first year her company has attended the job fair. In the past the agency has typically found employees through word-of-mouth referrals, but is now redoubling its efforts to find new applicants, she said.
“Moreso we’re seeing there’s a shortage with LNA [licensed nursing assistant] and caregiver health, especially in our area, but honestly it’s all throughout the country, health care professionals in general,” O’Neill said.
The same is true at Genesis Healthcare, a nursing home in Keene, according to Human Resources Director Jennifer Murphy.
“We’re not getting enough applicants, but I think it’s the change in what people are looking for for careers in the workforce to begin with,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot that want to go to school to be a nurse, but some of them don’t want to start at the bottom, or for us, being a nursing home/rehabilitation {center], they just want to go to a hospital.”
The nursing home offers paid training, said Emily Mason, who is a registered nurse there. But since so many providers are looking to hire, those with training typically have their pick of the bunch, she said.
“There’s a lot of competition, too, because now with the nursing shortage, you’ve got all of these facilities and so it’s very competitive for pay and who offers good benefits,” Mason said.
Nationally, employment of nursing assistants is projected to grow 9 percent between 2018 and 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many trade-based companies are also short on applicants, said Mona Williams, payroll benefits coordinator for Brattleboro-based Cota & Cota. The company is most in need of commercial-licensed delivery drivers, plumbers and applicants with HVAC service experience — skills that have proved difficult to find, she said.
“Hands-on trades are not a big thing anymore. It really needs to be brought back to the schools, honestly,” Williams said. “And it’s an area that is declining fast, and the need is high.”
At Markem-Imaje in Keene, shortages in production workers occur from time to time, said Production Supervisor Beth Muzzy. But according to recruiter Heather Abbott, it’s typically the more specialized positions that are the most difficult.
“The thing we have the hardest time filling is software roles, so software implementers and coders. We also have a lot of those upper level roles like laser scientists and really siloed high-level science-based roles,” Abbott said. “So that’s definitely who we’re hoping to attract today is those engineers with the extra sparkle in their eye.”
By 12:30 Thursday afternoon, there was a steady stream of job seekers milling around the hotel ballroom. One of them was Nelson resident Eric Bower, who said he hasn’t had much luck finding a job in the area by submitting his resume online.
“Definitely one of my better attributes is my interpersonal skills, but you cannot see that through an online application,” Bower said.
Bower has a degree in physics and is hoping to find work in optics, manufacturing or engineering. He said Thursday’s fair was the first he’s attended since graduating college.
“It makes everything a little bit more human, talking face to face with somebody that you could be working for,” Bower said, “versus just submitting an online application that might just be scrubbed through some software.”