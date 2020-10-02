Cinde Warmington, the Democratic nominee for the District 2 seat on the N.H. Executive Council, has received the endorsement of EMILY’s List, the Warmington campaign has announced.
“As a working mom, health care attorney, and local activist, Cinde will fight every day to protect and expand access to health care and reproductive rights in the Granite State,” Sarah Curmi, interim vice president of state and local campaigns at EMILY’s List, said in a prepared statement. “Cinde has the passion and know-how to enact real change for her community, and EMILY’s List is thrilled to support her campaign for the New Hampshire Executive Council.”
EMILY’s List is a political action committee that works to get Democratic women who support abortion rights elected to office.
Warmington, of Concord, faces Republican Jim Beard of Lempster in the Nov. 3 general election to represent a district that includes Keene and many other Monadnock Region communities.
The seat is currently held by Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who did not seek re-election as he ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, which he lost to state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord.