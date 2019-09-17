MANCHESTER — More than 75 agencies and about 80 volunteers plan to participate in an emergency preparedness drill at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport that's scheduled to last about three hours Wednesday morning.
Slated to start at 9 a.m., the exercise is meant to simulate an "aircraft incident," according to a news release from the airport. The airport will remain open throughout.
"The exercise is intended to provide valuable training on how to respond to emergencies at the airport by testing communications and incident command," Airport Director Ted Kitchens said in the release. "This test is required for the airport to maintain compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to maintain our airport operating certificate."
The drill is conducted every three years, the release says.