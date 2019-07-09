Editor's note: Elsie H. "Talu" Robertson of Keene died on July 4 at the age of 80. What follows is a profile of her that The Sentinel published in its Extraordinary Women magazine in 2015, when she was one of 17 area women to receive that honor.
Elsie Robertson, 76, has been a brave voice for the marginalized and oppressed throughout her life. An agent of change, Robertson, who prefers to go by the name “Talu,” was influential in shaping the region and state’s child abuse and juvenile justice programs and educational policies, serving as a guiding force in the development of the N.H. Division for Children, Youth and Families and in educators’ understanding of learning disabilities.
She boldly paved her own way in order to help others. The first nurse at Eliot Community Hospital to have a bachelor’s degree in nursing, she trained under her mentors there and became a pediatric instructor. A joint program with the Head Start program in Keene opened her eyes to the issues of learning disabilities and child abuse and neglect.
To even receive that bachelor’s degree — from Keuka College in her home state of New York — was an act of overcoming adversity. Robertson married her husband, Tim, at the start of her senior year of college, which was unheard of for an all-women’s school in the 1960s. Before they married, the president and dean of the college met with her father to decide whether they could give her permission to marry. The dean told her that they didn’t want to allow it, but decided to grant their permission after her father told them that she would just “go and do it anyways,” and realized that they couldn’t afford to expel her.
While working at Eliot, she received a call from a friend who was resigning from the N.H. Commission on Children and Youth and had submitted Robertson’s name in her place. This position would be her introduction to the world of politics, and while she says she weathered it because she was naïve, Robertson excelled because of her tireless dedication to being an advocate for children. “Four children in the childcare system died in a short space of time, and a horse died of maltreatment,” she remembers. “More money came in in donations from people wanting to help the poor horse than to help the abused children. It just blew my mind.” She revamped the state’s fragmented child and family services division and eventually became chairwoman of the commission, which would evolve into the Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Going from nursing to politics was a leap that she embraced. “It was fine, because I can’t stand injustice. Nursing guided me, and what helped me be successful was my concern for kids and the fact that they need a fair shot to grow up and be healthy, happy and independent,” she says.
Robertson cites her mother, who grew up in abject poverty and died from pneumatic fever when Robertson was 16, as a major influence. “Because she had to work, my sister and I learned very early on how to clean and cook. She made it very clear that whatever we chose to do with our lives, we must choose something that will enable us to live independently of any man,” Robertson says.
These experiences shaped a new chapter in Robertson’s career — helping children succeed in school. After seeing one of her three children struggle to complete his work in middle school, despite his advanced math skills and high test scores, Robertson became interested in the field of gifted education. She taught a continuing education program at Keene State College, and after a position with the N.H. Task Force on Child Abuse, received her master’s degree and doctorate in human services and applied behavioral science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. “I don’t throw the word around often, but it was life-changing,” she says of the program.
In addition to her research on gifted underachievement, she was particularly affected by a program called “Issues of Oppression,” taught by Bailey W. Jackson, who would become dean of the School of Education and a good friend. The program dealt with racism, sexism, homophobia and public perceptions about people with disabilities at a time when those issues were just beginning to be looked at in the Legislature.
She brought the lessons of the “Issues of Oppression” program home to Keene, when, amidst the controversy of the 1990s, she was an outspoken advocate for LGBT issues as a board member of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church.
After graduating from UMass, Robertson became the director of the experienced education program at Antioch University, where she was a consultant to teachers of all grade levels, retiring in 2003.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award,” she says. “Horace Mann said, ‘Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity.’ If I have a mantra, that’s it.”