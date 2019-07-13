A Keene man was arrested Thursday on charges that he sexually assaulted a young girl.
Richard W. Labrake, 61, was arraigned Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felonious sexual assault.
At Friday’s hearing, Keene Police Detective Andrew Lippincott testified that a girl under the age of 10, whom Labrake knew, reported he had assaulted her at his home earlier this month.
Lippincott said Labrake admitted to police that he had rubbed himself on her.
Judge David W. Ruoff ordered Labrake held without bail at the Cheshire County jail due to the nature of the allegations.