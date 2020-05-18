After word of its closure hit Facebook last week, a note now on the front door of Elm City Bagels confirms the Keene eatery has shuttered permanently.
"Although the announcement on [Facebook] was premature, it is true as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic; Elm City Bagels will not reopen," the message, signed by Patrick Stack, reads. "We have been so fortunate to have been in business for 24 years in Keene."
Last week, the West Street bagel store's Facebook page -- which has since been taken down -- drew a significant number of comments after the address was changed to say "permanently closed." As of Thursday night, the phone had also been disconnected, although chairs and tables remained inside the establishment. At that point, there was no note offering further information either on the door or on Facebook, and a Sentinel reporter was unable to reach anyone Friday for comment.
In his message, Stack thanks customers he said became friends and family, the three landlords he said the business had over the years, as well as Elm City Bagels' staff.
"Over 24 years each and every one of them has been dedicated, loved, creative, reliable and hard working," Stack wrote. "We already miss them so much."