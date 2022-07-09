Elizabeth Ann Joslin (nee Kerwin) of Keene and Spofford passed on June 27, to a beautiful welcome in heaven.
“Betty” was born in Quincy, Mass., in 1931, the daughter of Thomas F. and Elizabeth (Driscoll) Kerwin. She was raised in Wollaston, Mass., graduating from Archbishop Cushing Central High School in South Boston.
She worked for New England Telephone for 16 years. She married George Joslin in 1966 and they settled in Keene.
Betty was very active. She loved tennis and skiing, and did both into her late 70s. Other interests included crossword puzzles and games, especially Scrabble, and in her younger years, bridge. Betty was talented at knitting, donating her handmade crafts to the local hospital and senior center, and most recently, donated several of her hats to those in Ukraine.
Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends in Keene and summers spent at Spofford Lake. She was fond of the history and traditions of Keene and donated her time and energy to maintain them.
She was also active in the PTA, American Cancer Society and Daffodil drive, and the Keene Planning Board.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Yurgeles and her husband, Peter, of Vass N.C.; her son, Brian, of Keene; and her beloved bother, Robert Kerwin, of Westfield, N.J., and Dallas; as well as her 13 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, George; her parents; brothers Thomas and William; sister-in-laws Shirley, Marianne and Marie; brothers-in-law William Joslin and Charles Joslin; and nephew Michael Kerwin.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lisa for taking care of our parents’ house for so many years; Brandy for helping to transition mom home after major surgery; and Melissa for caring for our mother at home during this next phase of her life. We’d also like thank hospice, especially Rick, Amy, Bobby and Charbel, for providing compassionate care over the final two months of her journey. A very special thank you to Heather for giving our mother great care, attention and companionship during the last two years. We will forever be grateful to you all.
May her soul continue to smile on all who loved her.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Private burial in Spofford Village Cemetery will be held by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Joslin’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446; or to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
