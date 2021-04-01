Funds the city of Keene had allocated to pay for a downtown coordinator, in a partnership between the city and the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., will now go toward a police department position to handle duties associated with Keene’s new social host ordinance.
However, former downtown coordinator Beth Wood is continuing much of her previous work in a different role with the city.
According to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, the city learned in the fall that the position, which reported directly to MEDC, would be eliminated due to ongoing financial strain within that organization. The full-time job, which was launched in the spring of 2019 to help promote Keene’s downtown and work with community stakeholders, was approved by the City Council in June 2018. The city contributed $25,000 annually to pay for the position.
At the time, Keene officials were discussing a proposed social host ordinance as a means of holding party hosts accountable for rowdy guests. To fulfill the intent of the ordinance, which was adopted in November, the council agreed to create a new part-time position within the police department to track associated citations. The new post will be paid for by the city and Keene State College.
After her position was eliminated, Wood became Keene’s parking manager. In November, Dragon asked the council for the money earmarked for the downtown coordinator to be transferred within the city’s budget to cover the new police department position, which will cost the city $15,000 per year. The council approved the request in November, shortly after passing the social host ordinance.
“With the hiring of Beth and the expansion of her duties as the parking manager, the remainder of the funds that would have been paid to MEDC for the downtown coordinator position became available,” Dragon said in an email. Amanda Trask, who the city has hired to fill the new police department position, is set to begin early this month.
Dragon said that about a year ago, the parking manager job was changed from an enforcement position under the police department to a customer service and economic-development-focused role within the city manager’s office. Because of this, the city was able to combine that role with the downtown coordinator.
Dragon said this change enabled Wood to continue working on many of the efforts she started as downtown coordinator despite taking on a different position.
“Many of Beth’s duties as downtown coordinator had similarities to the parking manager’s community involvement and outreach responsibilities. In fact, Beth and the former parking manager worked together on several initiatives in the downtown,” Dragon said. “We also recognized that Beth had built relationships in the community, and those relationships were important to continue to foster.”
Wood said moving to her new role was a “good transition.” She said she still does outreach to downtown businesses and works to keep the lines of communication open among businesses, residents, visitors and the city.
”I help run a monthly zoom meeting with the Mayor and [Economic Development Director Med Kopczynski] for Business check-ins,” Wood said in an email. “I am actively involved with the Keene Downtown Group and help with events such as the Ice & Snow festival, Art Walk, The Holiday Shopping Promo and our new Second Saturday Events. I have restarted a newsletter for business owners to keep them updated on meetings and events happening.”
Wood is also a downtown business owner herself. She and her husband, Matt Wood, own Twenty One Bar & Grill on Roxbury Street.
She’s also working on the explorekeene.org calendar, which she said is slowly but surely starting to fill up after a year when many events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor George Hansel, who currently sits on MEDC’s board of directors, proposed, with Dragon, the downtown coordinator position when he was a city councilor. He echoed the city manger’s sentiments, saying that parking is a big part of coordinating activities in the downtown area. He said blending the two positions “was a good move that should streamline things and allow Beth to have an even greater impact.”
MEDC has recently been experiencing economic difficulties, leading the nonprofit to form an advisory board in November tasked with finding ways to get the organization back on track. In November, Robert Arthur, then MEDC’s president, said this might mean moving away from the real-estate-focused model that the organization has followed since its 1999 inception.
Arthur stepped down as president in February, and the role is now filled by Steve Fortier, as interim president. Fortier said Wednesday that the decision to stop funding the downtown coordinator was part of the organization’s restructuring efforts.
As MEDC looks to the future, he said, whether or not to revive the position will be part of the conversation. But speaking independently from his role as MEDC’s president and as a friend of Wood, Fortier said he’s glad she’s been able to absorb the coordinator role into her duties as parking manager.
“I’m really glad that the [coordinator] role is still active and that Beth is still serving in that role,” he said, “because she’s good at coordinating between the businesses downtown and promoting the downtown.”