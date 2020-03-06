Operating budget: $33,727,946, up 1,283,853, or about 4 percent, from the budget approved last year. If it’s not approved, a default budget of $33,251,463 would take effect.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topic: Whether to allocate $250,000 for engineering and design work on a plan to consolidate four of the district’s elementary schools into two. (The fifth, in Gilsum, would not be affected.)
Also on the warrant: Appropriating $1.13 million for renovations at the middle/high school; whether to have a Swanzey police officer act as a part-time school resource officer
Contested races: None
Elections: Residents of the district will vote for candidates for office and on all other measures at the polls on Tuesday, March 10, as follows:
Fitzwilliam: Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gilsum: Community Center, 1 to 7 p.m.
Richmond: Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Roxbury: Meeting House, 6 to 8 p.m.
Swanzey: Christian Life Fellowship Church, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Troy: Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.