The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president Wednesday, the Biden campaign announced.
The decision to endorse the former vice president was unanimous among the union’s leadership, the IBEW said in a news release.
“Vice President Biden has been a longtime friend of working families and the IBEW,” IBEW International President Lonnie R. Stephenson said in the release. “Joe has a long record of standing up for union members, and we believe it’s in the best interest of IBEW members to elect him our next president.”
While noting that it’s unusual for the union to issue an endorsement so early, “this year there’s an urgency we haven’t seen in a very long time,” Stephenson said. “Energy policies made today will reverberate for decades, and it’s paramount that we have a candidate for president who supports IBEW jobs and IBEW values.”
The IBEW represents about 775,000 electrical workers — active and retired — in North America, according to the release.