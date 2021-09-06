A fire that heavily damaged a six-unit apartment building in downtown Hinsdale in July was likely started by an electrical issue with a coffee maker or refrigerator, Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said Sunday.
An investigation by the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office yielded that determination, he said.
The fire at 2 Main Street broke out at about 11 p.m. July 6 in a first-floor corner apartment. The building's six tenants escaped the three-story building unharmed.
Firefighters were on the scene throughout the night, as the blaze escalated to three alarms and multiple area fire departments responded to aid Hinsdale.
The blaze rendered the building uninhabitable, but Zavorotny said the extent of the damage hasn’t yet been officially determined.
“The owner is getting quotes to rebuild,” Zavorotny said Sunday.
The property was sold in June from OVB Realty LLC to Shingle Creek Realty LLC for $205,000, according to online records provided by the Cheshire County Registry of Deeds and the New England Real Estate Network.
The Queen Anne residence at the corner where Main and Canal streets meet with Route 63 was built in 1900, according to town property records, but the Hinsdale Historical Society says it was built decades earlier by Charles J. Amidon (1827-1900), a prominent resident who operated a woolen mill in the town.
In a July 8 post about the fire on its Facebook page, the historical society called it one of Hinsdale’s “iconic historical homes.”