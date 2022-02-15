Cheshire Medical Center has resumed elective medical procedures amid a drop in COVID-19 case numbers, Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital, said Tuesday.
For the seven-day period ending last Thursday, the Keene hospital averaged nine COVID-19 inpatients per day, compared to about 16 per day the week before that and 24 per day during the week ending Jan. 6, according to statistics released by the medical center, which is affiliated with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.
Elective procedures, which resumed Feb. 9, include colonoscopies and endoscopies. Patients are being contacted to schedule their visits.
In early December, the hospital canceled all non-urgent procedures and surgeries as it grappled with an influx of COVID-19 patients.
The reduction in case numbers comes after busy months when Cheshire Medical was operating at capacity to keep pace with the latest surge in the pandemic.
“Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief, and hoping it lasts,” Khole said.
“It definitely has a different feel walking around in the hospital," he added. "I mean to be honest without sounding too dramatic, when we were on the floors in December and January, it had started to look like a war zone.”
Despite the positive developments, community transmission of the virus remains substantial, and precautions, such as the use of masks indoors in public areas, continue to be necessary, he said.
Case numbers and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests will determine when the disease's spread has declined enough to allow people to ease up on using face coverings, Khole said.
Cheshire Medical's latest data, for the week ending Thursday, showed 20.4 percent positivity among tests it conducted, compared to 23.7 percent the week before, 25.5 percent the week before that and 32.6 percent in the week ending Jan. 20.
A test positivity rate of over 10 percent on a weekly basis indicates substantial community transmission of the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Monday afternoon, the department had not updated its COVID-19 data since Friday, when the entire state was characterized as having substantial community transmission, the highest of three tiers.
Many of the patients with COVID-19 at Cheshire Medical Center have been vaccinated against the disease, but that’s not a surprise as more and more people get vaccinated, Khole said. There is a higher incidence of breakthrough infections with the omicron variant.
Some people come in for treatment of something else and are incidentally found to be positive for the virus, he noted.
And in some cases, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were vaccinated but did not receive a booster shot. Some are immunocompromised. Vaccinated people typically are not sick enough to require intensive care, Khole said.
“They probably need oxygen for a few days on the medical floors and get discharged,” he said.
A chart by the N.H. Hospital Association showed 273 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday, a number that reflects people with active cases of the disease and others who are no longer infectious but still recovering in hospitals. Last month, the comparable overall number spiked at 554.