8:40 p.m., About 5.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's elections in Hinsdale. In the only contested race, Paul H. Barnard won a three-year term as cemetery trustee, 69-43, over Kelly M. MacDonell. Hinsdale's business meeting is Saturday.
8:15 p.m.: In the only contested race in Gilsum, Sally Struble ousted incumbent Victoria Ayer for a three-year seat on the select board, according to results from the town, which did not provide vote totals. Voters also decided to change the town clerk's term from one year to three years, starting in 2024. The town business meeting is Wednesday.
Swanzey voters passed all articles on the warrant, including the $7.4 million budget, and re-elected a select board member, according to unofficial results. Bill Hutwelker retained his seat on the board, defeating Michael York. On the zoning board, incumbent Bryan Rudgers was elected to a three-year term, as was Lisa Thorne. Incumbent Adam Mulhearn lost his seat in the election.
Though many towns and school districts in the Monadnock Region have postponed their elections to March 28, some still held voting on Tuesday. We'll be reporting results from Tuesday's elections as we have them.
