It's Election Day 2020! We'll be posting scenes from what's happening at local polls today.
Updated 11 a.m.
HINSDALE — Bethany Warden and her husband, Jason, brought their 4-year-old daughter Lily to the polls for the first time ever Tuesday morning, in part because Bethany believes this is a historic election. "But also [because] there's no one else to watch her," she said.
Bethany, 34, is a cook at Hinsdale Elementary School, and said issues of racial justice and reproductive rights are among her top priorities in this election.
"I need to think about the type of future for everyone's children," she said.
Warden declined to say which presidential candidate she chose, but said she voted for Gov. Chris Sununu because "I think he handled this whole crazy situation very well," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Jack Rooney
Updated 10:30 a.m.
STODDARD — More than 100 people had voted in Stoddard as of 10 a.m., according to Town Moderator Dan Eaton. The town processed more than 200 absentee ballots last night and expects several more to arrive today — together, about a ten-fold increase in absentee voting from previous years, said Eaton, who's also a Democratic state representative.
But Christine Sears, 60, cast her ballot this morning at Stoddard Town Hall, explaining that she doesn’t trust absentee voting. Sears said she voted for only Republican candidates, including President Donald Trump and Gov. Chris Sununu.
“I just like his demeanor,” she said of Sununu. “He’s level-headed, and I appreciate that.”
— Caleb Symons
Updated 10 a.m.
This was the scene at the Keene Ward 3 polls at Keene Middle School, about 5 minutes before they opened, courtesy of Laura Carbonneau. She reports it took about 10 minutes to get in once the doors opened, and then 5-10 minutes waiting for a ballot.
Updated 9:30 a.m.
Shortly before polls opened at 8 a.m., a line of voters snaked all the way around Symonds School in Keene, the Ward 4 polling place.
Ward 4 wasn't unique — a poll worker at the Keene Middle School, the Ward 3 polling place, also reported that the day started with a line around the corner.