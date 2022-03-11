Marlow School Board Chair Christie Smith walks the audience through the $2.3 million proposed school district budget Thursday night. Also pictured are school board members Jessica Mack and Vice-Chair Kayla Dooley.
Moderator Ken Dassau facilitated Marlow School District’s annual business meeting at Perkins Academy on Thursday night, where district officials fielded clarification questions and voters approved all substantive articles.
Marlow School Board Chair Christie Smith walks the audience through the $2.3 million proposed school district budget Thursday night. Also pictured are school board members Jessica Mack and Vice-Chair Kayla Dooley.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Marlow voters approved all substantive articles at this year’s annual school-district meeting on Thursday at the Perkins Academy.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Moderator Ken Dassau facilitated Marlow School District’s annual business meeting at Perkins Academy on Thursday night, where district officials fielded clarification questions and voters approved all substantive articles.
MARLOW — At a lighthearted school-district business meeting Thursday evening, a handful of voters voiced approval for most warrant articles, including a $2,319,306 operating budget.
The session — which was moderated by Ken Dassau and lasted about 45 minutes — drew eight people to Perkins Academy, in a town with about 75 times as many registered voters.
A three-year contract between the school district and the Marlow Education Association also got the greenlight, with an estimated $13,457 increase in salaries and benefits next year and a total increase of $35,724.
For the past few years, the union has agreed to sign one-year contracts, school board Chair Christie Smith said.
Under the contract, the district will cover 90 percent of educators’ health care, but that will drop to 80 percent in the second year, Smith explained. This will offset salary increases.
“Marlow has historically paid the absolute lowest teacher rates in the SAU and surrounding areas, which we have been able to offset by paying for their health insurance,” she said. “So we’re making that shift as health insurance premiums are increasing.”
The only article voters chose not to act on — article six — was one calling for a special meeting, which was on the warrant in case the contract was voted down.
Voters also approved moving $10,000 to the district’s capital reserve fund and $5,000 to the over-budget tuition expendable trust fund using any money from the district’s unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.
With all articles approved, the projected school property tax increase is $142 for a property assessed at $100,000.
There were no contested elections within the district when voters went to the polls this past Tuesday.