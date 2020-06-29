More than 20 New Hampshire farmers, including several in the Monadnock Region, will receive funding thanks to a donation made by Hannaford Supermarkets to the American Farmland Trust.
Last week, Hannaford announced the $250,000 donation, which will be used to assist 250 farms in New England and New York that are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They include 23 in New Hampshire, eight of them local: Abenaki Spring Farms in Walpole; Kailyard Farm in Peterborough; Manning Hill Farm in Winchester; New Dawn Farm and Stuart and John’s, both in Westmoreland; Parker Family Farm in Swanzey; Stonewall Farm in Keene and Sun Moon Farm in Rindge. Each farm received a grant of $1,000.
“COVID-19 has had a real impact on our small farm and this grant will help alleviate some of the financial burden,” Sun Moon Farm owner Craig Jensen said in a prepared statement. “But more importantly, this grant signals a confirmation that our small farm is the vital and good part of our community that we intend for it to be.”
The funds will be administered through the American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund and will support farmers and producers who have seen revenue losses because their primary buyers, such as restaurants, schools or farmers’ markets, have had to close as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. Established in March, the relief fund has provided financial support to more than 1,000 farms across the country.
The grants are designed to give farmers resources they can use to adjust their business model to meet the current demands of the marketplace. This has included creating online storefronts, ensuring social distancing at distribution sites and enhancing safety precautions.
According to Clai Lasher-Sommers of New Dawn Farm, the money will be used to pay down the farm’s loan and help to offset some of the costs of having to adapt to changes brought on by the virus.
“We are delivering two-thirds of our shares, which we did not plan on doing. All of our food is now bagged instead of market style for on-farm pick up,” Lasher-Sommers said in an email Sunday. “Everyone is wearing masks and gloves. Our costs have increased 25% from last year due to material delivery details at the beginning of the season for us.”
American Farmland Trust Director of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Lauer said the trust is grateful for Hannaford’s contribution, noting it came “at a critical time.”
People who would like to contribute to the trust’s Farmer Relief Fund can make a donation online at https://farmland.salsalabs.org/farmerrelieffund/index.html