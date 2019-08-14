Three mosquito batches collected recently in Pelham have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, marking this year’s first such confirmation in New Hampshire, the state’s health department announced Tuesday afternoon.
“Identification of the EEE virus in mosquitoes in New Hampshire is an important reminder that mosquito bites can transmit a number of potentially serious viral infections in our communities,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a news release.
A spokesman wrote in an email this morning that two mosquito species tested positive for EEE in the batches: Culiseta melanura, a bird-biter, and Coquillettidia perturbans, which bites both birds and mammals. A batch includes up to 50 mosquitoes, he wrote, and the agency doesn’t know which individual bugs tested positive.
“People need to take steps to prevent mosquito bites,” Chan said in the release, “including avoiding being outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active,” as well as wearing mosquito repellent and protective clothing. Chan also advised people to get rid of standing water, where mosquitoes breed, near their homes.
State health officials advise people to use insect repellent with DEET (up to 30 percent), picaridin, para-menthane-diol or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Tuesday’s announcement comes on the heels of last week’s news that an adult resident of Kingston had tested positive for both Jamestown Canyon virus, which is spread by infected mosquitoes, and Powassan virus, which is spread by infected ticks.
No one in New Hampshire has tested positive for the EEE virus — which can cause fatal illness in cases involving the central nervous system — since it was confirmed in three people in 2014, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts health officials recently reported that state’s first human case since 2013. The man is older than 60 and from southern Plymouth County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.