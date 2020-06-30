The National Education Association-New Hampshire is in U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s court for re-election, the Shaheen campaign announced in a news release.
“Throughout her career, Jeanne Shaheen has consistently stood up for students, educators, and their families,” NEA-NH President Megan Tuttle said in a prepared statement. “As our Governor and Senator, she fought to protect funding in our schools, worked tirelessly to make college more affordable, and understands that our state and nation are better off when all students have access to a quality education. We are proud to recommend her again.”
NEA-NH has more than 17,000 members, according to its website.
Shaheen, who served as governor before being elected to the U.S. Senate, is running for her third term.
In the Sept. 8 Democratic primary, she is being challenged by Hudson resident Tom Alciere and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene. Republicans Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Don Bolduc of Stratham, Andy Martin of Manchester and Corky Messner of Wolfeboro are also seeking the seat.
Justin O’Donnell of Nashua and Thomas Sharpe V of Salem have filed declarations of intent with the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office to appear on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot as third-party candidates.