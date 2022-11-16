SWANZEY CENTER — Following a recent state-level decision to prioritize renovations in the Monadnock Regional School District, the school board met Tuesday evening to begin taking the next steps in the years-long plan to consolidate and update the district’s five elementary schools.
The N.H. Board of Education voted last Thursday to approve a ranked list of districts that applied for building aid, according to a news release from the state department of education. Monadnock ranked third out of 17 districts with its plan to consolidate Swanzey’s two elementary schools into one at the Mount Elementary School site in Swanzey Center, and renovate elementary schools in Fitzwilliam, Gilsum and Troy.
At Tuesday’s meeting in the library at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, board members reacted to the district’s ranking and discussed the next stages of the plan with Kyle Barker, the Concord-based architect the district has hired to lead the project.
“We were ranked third, which is outstanding,” Superintendent Lisa Witte said. “This is certainly good news for our district.”
The project carries an estimated cost of $35,247,000, according to the department of education. The state estimates it will provide roughly 55 percent of that cost, or about $19,385,850. Taxpayers in the district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — would fund the remainder with a bond paid back over 20 years. Voters will need to approve the bond issue before the project moves forward.
At this point the state is not certain how many projects it will be able to fund as part of the next biannual state budget, the news release states, because the spending bill won’t be finalized until next summer. But Barker said based on his research, he’s confident the project will be funded because Monadnock placed in the top three. The DOE budget as currently written has enough to fund these three projects fully, Barker said at the meeting.
“We’re fairly certain that the money will come, we’re just not exactly certain when,” he said. “I think now would be a good time for some good old town politics. If people know their legislators and are inclined to write to the politicians and support the budget, now would be a good time to do so.”
The building projects were ranked on criteria such as school security, unsafe conditions, obsolete or inefficient conditions and operational efficiency, according to the news release from NHDOE. Monadnock district officials have said previously that the elementary schools, which are generally older buildings, need cumulative repairs that would cost upward of $33 million. Pursuing the district-wide renovations in one project would save money in the long-term, school leaders have said.
If the Legislature fully fund’s the department of education’s request for building aid, the next budget could include a total of $49 million for school building projects, according to NHDOE. Based on when the Legislature approves the state budget for these projects, it could be 2023 or 2024 before the districts sees any state funding.
Monadnock Board Chairman Scott Peters of Troy said the next step is talking through the timeline if the funding were to made available in 2024. He said the board plans to present a bond warrant article to voters at its March 2023 election to raise money for the balance of the project. That balance has increased by $9 million since previous Sentinel reporting, but Peters said the scope of the project hasn’t changed in any way.
“The district has selected Hutter Construction for the work,” he said in an email in response to a question about the balance. “They have been deeply engaged with Barker Architecture and their own subcontractors to analyze and predict both the materials and labor costs.”
The updated $9 million total was determined from estimates of the contractors’ work based on recent inflation and future inflation estimates, Peters said.
Barker said the board will need to decide which of the construction projects goes first. In general, though, Barker said new construction will have to be done first so students can remain in their existing classrooms while new space is built, and then move to the new portions of the buildings while the older spaces are renovated.
He said one option would be to start with the Mount Caesar addition, which would be big enough to accommodate students and staff from Troy while that school is being renovated. If Troy doesn’t want to move to Mount Caesar, work could still begin building there and students could switch classrooms while renovations continue, though Barker said this could cause disruptions for students.
The state’s funding announcement is the latest development in the Monadnock district’s multi-year effort to renovate and consolidate its five elementary schools. In 2017, the district commissioned a facilities assessment to understand the costs of keeping the school buildings operational.
In March 2020, voters in the district shot down a school board-approved plan that would have closed three elementary schools, build one new school and add on to Mount Caesar.
That October, the board approved the current plan, which calls for closing Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, which currently enrolls students in 3rd through 6th grade, and sending those kids to Mount Caesar, which would receive an addition to accommodate the additional students. Mount Caesar currently serves children from preschool through 2nd grade.
Under the current plan, Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam, the Gilsum STEAM Academy and Troy Elementary School would all receive renovations, too.
In March 2021, voters approved a warrant article to raise $299,99 for design and engineering work for the project. These blueprints were required to apply for the state building aid.
At the time, the district planned for the work to be completed for schools to reopen in the fall of 2024. Now, it’s looking like renovations and building will not be completed until 2026, according to Barker. The board hasn’t determined a use for Cutler yet, which will remain in use until renovations and building are fully completed until summer 2026 in the best case scenario, according to Peters.
