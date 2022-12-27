For some Monadnock Region school districts, "traditional" snow days are a thing of the past, replaced by remote learning days that schools got used to during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others, though, are still cancelling classes when winter weather hits, allowing kids to revel in a day off to play in the snow.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, is doing away with traditional snow days, Assistant Superintendent Ben White said. SAU 29 policy states that any inclement weather day becomes a learn-from-home day, White said in an email.
"It varies slightly at each level, Elementary, Middle and High," White said. "This is our second year to offer [learn-from-home days] and we continue to fine-tune what it looks like based on feedback."
He added that remote learning days include a mixture of virtual instruction and asynchronous learning for students in SAU 29, which also covers Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland. This allows for school to still be held and counted, not forcing the district to make up days at the end of the year. The N.H. Department of Education requires elementary schools to provide 945 hours of instruction per academic year, and 990 for middle and high schools.
Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District, said schools in that district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — only choose to do traditional snow days.
"Remote learning was a necessity during the pandemic, but it isn't a necessity in managing snow days here in Monadnock at this point in time," Witte said in an email. "Should we ever experience a major disruptive emergency, we would certainly consider remote learning if necessary - but snow days will remain snow days, at least for the foreseeable future."
Monadnock builds in five extra school days per year — plus a bit more, since the district builds its calendar based on instructional hours — to account for snow days, Witte said in an email. If the district exceeds five snow days, the school board would decide if they would be made up or not.
The Hinsdale School District continues to follow the traditional snow day model, Superintendent Wayne Woolridge said.
“Our school community, as a whole, wants to enable our students to be available to play in the fresh snow, and if older, to help to clear driveways and sidewalks,” Woolridge said in a written statement.
Woolridge also said the school district still follows the 180 days of school model, meaning for each snow day, Hinsdale adds a day onto the end of the calendar in June.
Still other schools use a bit of both, declaring some true snow days and calling for remote learning days during some winter storms. Reuben Duncan, superintendent of the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District, said he has the power to determine whether inclement weather will lead to students and staff getting a snow or remote learning day.
“If we have a remote day, it starts off as a two-hour delay to allow everyone families, learners, and our educators, to get ready for school and then the schedule for the day that has been put into place is followed,” Duncan said in an email.
Like SAU 29, remote learning days in the Jaffrey-Rindge district are structured differently depending on grade level. Preschool and kindergarteners get the day off when Duncan calls for a remote learning day, he said.
The Sentinel asked parents on Facebook their thoughts on the issue, and most of the roughly 15 people who commented said they prefer traditional snow days.
One parent, Brianna Trombi, said in a Facebook message that when her kids at Westmoreland School in SAU 29 have a learn-from-home day, they are only reminded of how unenjoyable remote learning was during the coronavirus lockdown.
Trombi's kindergartener, 3rd grader and 5th grader all had to manage their virtual school schedules around two devices available at home during the first remote learning day on Friday, Dec. 16.
"Would have much rather just had a traditional snow day," Trombi said. "We dealt with enough through remote learning with covid and it just reminds us of that, we did not enjoy that at all, it was very hard."
Even though Trombi's kids were able to enjoy afternoon time in the snow, all they wanted to do was be outside playing, she said.
"We’d like to see traditional snow days come back for sure!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.