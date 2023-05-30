20230531-LOC-Teachers of the year

Eric Bowman, 52 and Ritu Budakoti, 43 are among the 20 semi-finalists for the 2024 N.H. Teacher of the Year award. Bowman, who has been an educator for 25 years, teaches social studies at ConVal Regional High School, while Budakoti is a science teacher at Keene Middle School. 

 Courtesy

Two local teachers, Ritu Budakoti and Eric Bowman, have been named among 20 semi-finalists for the 2024 N.H. Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award, according to a news release.

