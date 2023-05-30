Two local teachers, Ritu Budakoti and Eric Bowman, have been named among 20 semi-finalists for the 2024 N.H. Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award, according to a news release.
A record 322 teachers in the state were initially nominated by school officials, colleagues, parents of students, present or former students or other community members in May, according to a news release from the state education department.
The education department then announced names of 92 shortlisted candidates, featuring 14 local educators, in mid-May. The 20 semi-finalists were announced last Friday.
Peterborough resident Bowman, 52, who teaches social studies at ConVal Regional High School, has been an educator for 25 years.
“Eric is an exemplary teacher. His dedication to the students, families and ConVal community is unsurpassed, as are his skills and knowledge in the classroom,” said Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, superintendent of the ConVal School District.
Bowman, however, thinks there are "dozens" of other people he works with who deserve the award.
“I am lucky to work with the staff at ConVal High School,” Bowman said. “And there are countless teachers in New Hampshire public schools who will go their whole careers without such recognition.”
Through this award Bowman would like to celebrate the teaching that New Hampshire's public schools practice, which helps students be their true selves, he said.
“I am extremely proud that enrollment in my AP US History has increased over the past 15 years. We are seeing students take this class who historically would not be considered 'AP Students'. I will gladly accept a lower school average on our AP scores if it means more students are challenging themselves in ways they typically wouldn’t,” Bowman said in his statement to the N.H. Department of Education.
Budakoti, 43, who teaches science at Keene Middle School, said that the award process has been a great experience for her.
"It's not just a job for me, it's a noble profession ... We are serving humanity in a bigger sense because we are teaching the students of today to be our future tomorrow," Budakoti said.
Through the selection process, Budakoti has been able to network with and learn from educators from different schools. She appreciates the manner in which the award brought educators together, allowing for professional development for teachers, she added.
“I really had a fantastic day when I was there for the first round,” Budakoti said. “And I think [the award] also inspires and influences us as teachers to do better. Our dedication, passion and innovative approaches can influence and motivate our fellow teachers.”
Once initially nominated, each teacher was eligible to apply to the department for the award. The candidates were then narrowed down to 92 by a selection committee made up of N.H. Board of Education Chair Drew Cline, First Lady of New Hampshire Valerie Sununu, teachers who have won the recognition in the past two years, Deputy Commissioner of Education Christine Brennan, the N.H. Teacher of the Year coordinator and a U.S. Senate Youth Program delegate.
This group of semi-finalists will make a formal presentation and participate in an interview process. Following this, the selection committee will choose finalists, whom it will observe at their schools, according to the department of education.
A winner will be selected this fall, according to the news release.
Regardless of the outcome of the competition, Budakoti is proud to represent her school, she said.
“I want to ignite that passion and help my students continue their curiosity and engagement with science,” Budakoti said. “We need more innovators; we need problem solvers in the future and we need to teach a lot of skills that will require them to think logically. That’s my bit in helping the future.”
