First-grader Lincoln Lambert talks with his grandparents, Shari and Mark Anctil of Winchendon, Mass., as the first lunch period begins at Troy Elementary School during Thursday’s Grandparents Day lunch.
Aliviah Lambert picks up her lunch from Principal Kevin Stone during Troy Elementary School’s Grandparents Day lunch, which returned Thursday after a COVID-related hiatus. Stone said the cafeteria was filled with a positive energy as each family came down the line.
For the first time since COVID-19 shut down schools and community events, Troy Elementary hosted its annual Grandparents Day lunch Thursday. Sixth-grade teacher Leslie Markowski of Keene noted the excitement from staff and families since this is “the biggest community event that we put on throughout the year.”
Fifth-grader Allison Landry offers the Sawyer and Underwood families dessert. (Pictured are Debbie Sawyer of Troy and her grandson Milo Underwood.) Grandfather Joel Underwood of New London, not pictured, said it was the family’s first time attending the Grandparents Day lunch, because their grandchildren were too young to attend the elementary school before the pandemic.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Lincoln Lambert hugs a friend while having lunch with his grandparents, Shari and Mark Anctil, and siblings Aliviah and Anabelle.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Milo, Gus and Ksenia Underwood wait in line for their food alongside their grandparents.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Vivian Snide sits next to her grandmother Paula Snide of Swanzey at Troy Elementary's Grandparents Day lunch.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Students walk between the buildings at Troy Elementary School, waving goodbye to grandparents leaving the first lunch period, on Thursday during Grandparents Day lunch.
TROY — After a two-year pandemic-prompted pause, Troy Elementary decided to bring back Grandparents Day, a cornerstone event of the school and community. This is a long-standing tradition that has been on hiatus since 2020.
“I think we’re all kind of living in a — not COVID-free world, but it is what it is, right? ... I think the community wants to be a part of the schools, so it’s time for us to get together again,” Principal Kevin Stone said.
Although some virus-related restrictions are still in effect, Stone said the school has, for the most part, returned to normal, and the effects of COVID-19 on day-to-day activities are not as prevalent.
Grandparents joined students at the kindergarten through 6th-grade school Thursday in a lunchroom, whose walls were decorated with hand-drawn scarecrows. The school served chicken and dumplings and vegetables, which the kids and their visitors ate on placemats of woven construction paper.
Amid the chatter, siblings Gus, a preschooler; 3rd-grader Milo and 1st-grader Ksenia had their first opportunity for all four of their grandparents to visit them at the school and meet their teachers and friends.
“They’ve done it for so many years and when COVID hit, and we were finally grandparents, it was gone,” their grandmother, Debbie Sawyer, of Troy said. “It’s really nice that it’s back because it’s a wonderful event for our community. These guys were really excited to have us come eat with them, even though we eat with them every night.”
Sixth-grade teacher Leslie Markowski has taught at Troy Elementary for more than 20 years, and said the event has been going on longer than she’s been there. She said she heard students describe this day as special and better than a day at home because of the uninterrupted time they got with their grandparents.
“It’s really nice to have everyone back in the school and enjoy a meal together,” Markowski said.
John and Paula Snide of Swanzey said they’ve never seen a school do community gatherings quite like Troy Elementary does. They were eating lunch with their grandchildren, 4th-grader Calvin and 1st-grader Vivian.
“I think it’s really good for the kids to see their grandparents and the kids to be able to show us their friends,” John said.
Paula said she wouldn’t miss out on this time with her grandchildren for the world.
Phil and Angela Dagostino came over the state line from Westfield, Mass., to be with their grandson Charles, a 2nd-grader.
“Being up here with the grandkids, it’s all about family,” Phil said.
