Parents, school board members and staff gathered around three Keene Middle School principal finalists Tuesday evening as they discussed school culture, education in a post-COVID world and open communication with the community. The forum, which 14 people attended, was the second follow-up within the interview process.
John Broadley, Paul Goodhind and Mike Smith were each given 30 minutes to share their experience, interests and plans for the school if hired.
Deanna Zilske is currently Keene Middle School's principal and has been in that position since 2017. She was named the new principal of Jaffrey Grade School for the 2023-24 school year at the beginning of April.
Brian Campbell, assistant superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, expects the Keene Board of Education will move forward with hiring a candidate and announce this at the board's May 16 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Keene High School.
Broadley, of Bellows Falls, was the first candidate to speak at Tuesday's forum at the middle school. He has been the principal of Bellows Falls Union High School for two years, and has many more years of experience in education.
Broadley, 63, said he became a special-education teacher at The Greenwood School in Putney, Vt., after moving from Scotland in 1993. He started at Bellows Falls Union High School in 2002 as a teacher and later became an athletic director and then assistant principal for 11 years.
A strength Broadley said he brings to administration is not being afraid of open communication with parents. A parent has never said no when he’s asked them for help with their child, he added.
When asked how, in a disagreement, he would balance the needs of both the school board and staff, he said he understands the many moving parts.
“I’m pretty good at justifying decisions, asking for things, making good of all the resources we have,” Broadley said.
He said he’s a good fit for this position because he has a lot of energy and cares for what the students' priorities are inside and outside of school.
“It’s just like a big family, and that’s what I’ve always tried to promote in Bellows Falls and, hopefully, here,” he said.
Goodhind also shared that developing a good relationship with students is one of his top priorities.
“Every kid needs that on some level ... I think this is a very good age to tap into their wish for autonomy,” he said.
Goodhind, 63, has been the principal of East Falmouth Elementary School in Massachusetts since 2020, and said he is looking to move closer to his home in Shutesbury, Mass. For three years he has been commuting weekly three hours from Shutesbury to Falmouth on Cape Cod.
If given the Keene position, he said he doesn’t plan to move to the area until his children graduate from high school next year, instead making the one-hour commute from Shutesbury.
He said he has more than two decades of administration experience in schools around Massachusetts, ranging from assistant principal to principal in six different school districts.
If chosen for the Keene job, he said his priorities for the middle school would be celebrating what’s good about it, understanding what needs attention and then coming up with a plan to make the school better.
“I have seen a lot of things, and I don’t know everything, but I can recognize situations and opportunities for kids and staff," he said. "I support them because I’ve seen something like it at some point. It takes a whole community to really have a functioning, effective, healthy school, regardless of the level."
Goodhind said he’d like to focus on helping children who are coming out of the pandemic with a piece of their lives that was “disjointed and how traumatic that was.” More mental health issues have arisen through the public health emergency, he said, and it’s been a priority for him at his current school to bring in more professionals to help with this.
Smith, 40, said having started as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Keene High School at the height of the pandemic in 2020, he’s seen and agreed with the need for social-emotional support for students.
Smith, a resident of Keene, was a high-school teacher in Connecticut for 13 years and a middle-school teacher for one.
He said he’s interested in being Keene Middle School's principal because it is a fantastic place to work and he misses being around kids as much as he used to be.
“I feel like [middle-school students] are just coming into their own and figuring themselves out, so you can have a much bigger influence over the people they become,” Smith said.
He said one of his priorities is creating open communication with teachers and families. His plan, if hired, is to have open hours in the summer for people to come speak to him about any issues and concerns.
“Parents need to have access to the people who are running the school," he said. "We need parent and community voices … It has to be built in, and it has to be systematic for the opportunity to get feedback."
