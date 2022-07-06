The Surry and Sullivan school districts have hired a pair of educators to serve as their new superintendent and special education administrator to succeed the recently retried Kenneth Dassau, who filled both roles.
Kim Caron began his position as superintendent on July 1, and Juliet Fenrich was hired as special education administrator of the two districts in May, according to Dassau, who also previously served as superintendent of the Winchester School District.
Dassau led the Winchester district between 2005 and 2012, and again from 2018 to this year. He was superintendent of the Surry and Sullivan school districts since 2010 and 2013, respectively.
Neither Sullivan nor Surry operate their own schools. Sullivan sends students in kindergarten through 5th grade to Nelson Elementary School, and middle and high school students to Keene public schools. Surry sends all students to Keene schools.
The districts hired Caron in March, and he worked with Dassau during the overlap period, Dassau said Tuesday. Caron previously was the out-of-district coordinator in Winchester, according to that district’s 2022 annual report. Caron could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Surry School Board Chairman Timothy Peloquin said the district advertised locally and online to find a new superintendent.
“It should be a nice, seamless transition,” Peloquin said Tuesday.
While continuing to have the same superintendent was not necessarily a priority for Surry and Sullivan, it certainly is a convenience for the districts, Dassau said.
With Dassau’s retirement, the districts separated his roles of superintendent and special education administrator. The latter position oversees testing processes and procedures for students with learning differences. The administrator also makes sure these students’ needs are being met, according to Peloquin.
Dassau said it was a “no-brainer” to hire Fenrich, who began working with him in September after Dassau began the resignation process with the Surry and Sullivan districts. Fenrich officially succeeded Dassau in May. Fenrich, reached by phone Tuesday, declined to comment.
