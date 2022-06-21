STODDARD — A familiar face within N.H. School Administrative Unit 24 will be the new principal at James Faulkner Elementary School, administrators announced Tuesday.
Jill Pinard, who began her teaching career with SAU 24 in 1994, will become the teaching principal at the Stoddard school on July 1, according to a news release from the SAU.
“There is such a strong sense of community among students, staff, and families at JFES, and I feel privileged to join this innovative and committed community of learners,” Pinard said in the release.
Faulkner Elementary enrolls about 65 students in kindergarten through 5th grade. Older students from Stoddard attend Keene middle and high schools.
Pinard started her education career as an English teacher at John Stark Regional High School in Weare. In 2019, she became an instructional coach for SAU 24, which includes Henniker, Weare and Stoddard.
Pinard holds a bachelor's degree in English from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and a master's of education in curriculum and instruction from the now-defunct Notre Dame College in Manchester. This year, she earned a doctoral degree in learning, leadership and community from Plymouth State University.
“Dr. Pinard is a longtime educator within SAU 24 who will bring her depth of teaching experience and her proven leadership skills to the position," SAU 24 Superintendent Jacqueline Coe said in the release. "Her vast knowledge of SAU 24 and her love of learning and teaching makes her ideal to lead JFES."
Pinard succeeds Allison Peterson, who started as Faulkner's principal in October 2020, and is stepping aside to spend more time with her family, SAU 24 Community Outreach Coordinator Patti Osgood said Tuesday.
