Most academic assessment scores for New Hampshire public school students improved slightly over the past two years but still lag pre-pandemic levels, the state Department of Education says.
Preliminary data from the spring 2023 N.H. Student Assessment System show a second year of modest gains in math and English scores.
“This is promising data, as it confirms that students are accelerating their growth, despite not returning to pre-pandemic levels of achievement," state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a prepared statement released last week.
New assessment scores for individual schools and districts will not be released until the fall. But Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which includes Keene and several other communities, said he is also seeing some improvements.
Classes held online earlier in the pandemic were more challenging than traditional instruction for many students, he said.
“For the vast majority of students, being in front of the teacher is why we’re seeing that trend go back upwards,” Malay said.
“And the teachers have put in a lot of hard work in getting back to a bit more normalcy and consistency in the classroom. There’s been great overall effort from our teaching staff.”
He said he expects academic assessment improvements to continue.
“We’ve done a lot of work over the last year on honing in on the competencies that we’re educating our students on,” Malay said.
The state report shows there is much ground to be covered before a majority of students statewide are able to attain academic test scores showing competency in English, math and science.
This year’s testing showed math scores narrowly grew for grades 3 through 8, with most grade levels improving one or two percentage points.
For example, 46 percent of 6th-graders tested as competent in math in 2018. This dropped to 35 percent in 2021 before increasing to 39 percent last year and 42 percent this year.
One area that has not begun to bounce back is 11th-grade math, where scores are going in the wrong direction. The competency percentage for 2021 was 42 percent. It dropped to 37 percent last year and 35 percent this year.
Edelblut said that while many scores have shown modest gains, there is still much work to be done.
“While this may still be falling short of our aspirations, especially in areas of math where progress needs to advance in order to fully close the learning gaps, these gains are noteworthy and encouraging,” he said.
