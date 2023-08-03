Kate Adams has been named N.H. School Administrative Unit 29's interim director of student services, Superintendent Robert Malay announced Wednesday.
She will assume the role Aug. 7.
In the position, Adams will lead special education and student services for the seven school districts within SAU 29, according to a news release announcing her appointment. Those districts are Keene, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Nelson, Marlow, Marlborough and Westmoreland.
Adams had been serving since 2022 as co-interim director of student services, alongside Megan Battaglia and Kristen Stroshine, after then-Director Rick Matte resigned, the release says. She was working in the role in addition to her responsibilities as special education administrator for the town school districts. In that position, she oversaw all special education programming for the six SAU 29 districts excluding Keene, Assistant Superintendent Ben White explained. That role is posted and currently vacant, he added, but will be filled by someone else.
He added that Battaglia and Stroshine will remain with SAU 29 in their other roles, as the co-interim position was an additional responsibility. Battaglia serves as the special education administrator for Keene Middle School while Stroshine is the director of student support services for Keene High, according to those respective schools' websites.
Adams joined SAU 29 as a paraprofessional at Chesterfield School in 2008 and became a special education teacher there in 2010.
“I'm really excited about this opportunity to lead the student services department and to continue to support my dedicated colleagues and the students throughout our school district," Adams told The Sentinel.
She explained that the role involves oversight and guidance of a number of sub-departments, including special education, supplemental learning and the school counseling program.
"It really encompasses all the support systems that students need to access their education," she added.
White said that the search process for the interim student services director involved a 10-person committee, chaired by himself and Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell. The group conducted a first round of interviews, followed by a second round involving candidate performance tasks. He added that Adams is in an interim role, which lasts one year, because there wasn't enough time to conduct a full hiring process for a permanent candidate.
"Big positions like this, when they're posted this late, they generally will go into an interim one-year position in order to ensure we have a really deep pool of candidates," White said.
In the news release, Malay thanked the search committee and Campbell and White for the time and energy they put into filling the role, as well as the co-interim directors.
“[The co-interim directors’] collective dedication to the students and families we serve is not only admirable, but vital to our success as an organization," he said.
