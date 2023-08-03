20230804-LOC-Adams Color

As interim director of student services, Kate Adams will lead special education and student services for the seven school districts within N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, according to a news release from school officials about her appointment.

 Courtesy of SAU 29

Kate Adams has been named N.H. School Administrative Unit 29's interim director of student services, Superintendent Robert Malay announced Wednesday.

