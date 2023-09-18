Of the more than 50,000 public high school students in New Hampshire, 32 participated this past school year in the state's Learn Everywhere program, which offers academic credits for work done outside the classroom.
The program has received much public attention in recent weeks after an ideologically conservative nonprofit, PragerU, applied to offer a one-half credit, online course to fulfill a financial literacy requirement for high school students.
After hours of debate stretching across two meetings, the N.H. State Board of Education decided, 5-0, this past Thursday to allow the California company to offer the course.
This came over the objections of dozens of teachers and others who said the free PragerU instruction to be offered through videos would not be nearly as thorough as what a teacher would present in a classroom.
They also objected to material on PragerU's website, including videos with titles such as “How Multiculturalism Is Fracturing America,” “I Used To Be Antifa,” “Was the Civil War About Slavery?” and “Healthcare Is Not a Right.”
The financial literacy course will be hosted on a standalone website.
Drawing less fanfare at the board's meeting was another item on its agenda: “Learn Everywhere Program Annual Report.”
The report showed only six of the 16 providers in Learn Everywhere actually enrolled students in classes for the program and gave them academic credits last school year.
They were the N.H. Academy of Science (11 students), Portsmouth Akido (two students), Boys and Girls Club of Souhegan Valley (one), izzit.org (two), Friends Forever International (seven) and FitMoney (nine).
The other programs, ranging from the Russian School of Mathematics in Nashua to Neil Stone's Karate Academy in Hollis, didn’t enroll any Learn Everywhere students.
Learn Everywhere attracted eight students in 2022.
At the board’s meeting Thursday, Timothy Carney, administrator of educational pathways for the state education department, explained to the panel that there is a lack of public awareness about Learn Everywhere.
No tax dollars are spent on it, and there is no marketing budget. Providers can charge for their services or not.
Carney said that since Learn Everywhere is run outside of schools, many students and parents don't know about it.
“As we build the program and get more grassroots involvement, parents will talk to other parents and word about Learning Everywhere will grow and I think that’s how the program will expand as far as participation,” he told the board.
In an interview Friday, Phil Nazzaro, a member of the State Board of Education, said the relatively small number of students seeking academic credit through Learn Everywhere is not a negative.
“I think that while it would be great if more people were earning credit from it, I don’t think the purpose of the program is to see how many people we can get in this as it is to offer opportunities to students who are engaged in learning in other areas outside the classroom,” he said.
Nazzaro also said the attention given to PragerU isn’t likely to lead to a flood of new students participating in Learn Everywhere.
Public high school students are required to take a half-credit course in financial literacy. They can do so through their school, or they will be able to do it through PragerU’s course.
The state Department of Education says on its website, "Learn Everywhere is built on a premise of win-win. It sees education as an expanding universe of opportunity that capitalizes on learning across the board."
