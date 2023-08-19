On its website, the N.H. Department of Education describes its Learn Everywhere program as innovative and intended to “create an ecosystem of additional learning opportunities for our students, wherever and whenever they occur.”
It goes on to say: “Learn Everywhere is built on a premise of win-win. It sees education as an expanding universe of opportunity that capitalizes on learning across the board.”
State Rep. David Luneau, D-Hopkinton, begs to differ.
“There’s nothing that exemplifies colossal failure more than the Learn Everywhere program,” he said in an interview Friday, noting that as of its 2022 report, eight students statewide were utilizing its educational opportunities.
The program, created by the N.H. Legislature in 2018, allows nonprofit or for-profit providers approved by the State Board of Education to offer courses to students and provide certificates that can be redeemed for high-school academic credits.
Learn Everywhere drew public attention on Aug. 10, when Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut asked the board to allow a right-wing nonprofit, PragerU, to expand Learn Everywhere’s offerings by providing a free, online financial literacy course consisting of a series of videos.
“It’s sort of funny because the commissioner of education, Edelblut, thinks he’s somehow going to be able to rescue this failing program by bringing on a propaganda mill, PragerU, to provide curriculum to schools,” Luneau said.
At the Aug. 10 State Board of Education meeting, several educators and others, including Luneau, urged the board not to accept the company’s application to join the program. The board tabled the matter and agreed to take it back up at its Sept. 14 meeting.
The speakers were not so much critical of PragerU’s personal finance material as they were of its other offerings, which include titles such as “How Multiculturalism Is Fracturing America,” “I Used To Be Antifa,” “Was the Civil War About Slavery?,” “Healthcare Is Not a Right” and “The Inconvenient Truth About The Democratic Party.”
For his part, Edelblut said in a written statement to The Sentinel last week that the 15 videos PragerU is proposing to provide — ranging from instruction about pay stubs to budgeting to investing — are simply aimed at giving students skills to manage their money.
“Having strong financial literacy can be an empowering skill,” Edelblut said. “Providing students with the tools to manage their finances early helps them to become financially successful adults.”
In its application to join Learn Everywhere, PragerU describes its purpose or mission statement as offering “free and accessible content and tools to meet students, educators, and parents’ needs to pursue an excellent education in history, government, civics, economics, character development, cultural literacy, life skills, and financial literacy.”
The California-based organization founded by conservative talk show host Dennis Prager bills itself on its website as “offering a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media and education” and says it “is not an accredited university, nor do we claim to be.”
Providers in Learn Everywhere don’t need to be accredited, according to the Department of Education. Instead, they fill out an application describing what they offer and other details, and it’s up to the State Board of Education to decide whether to allow them in the program.
In the 2022 report on Learn Everywhere, there were seven students taking a course offered by the N.H. Academy of Science, of Lyme, and one taking a course offered by FIRST Robotics, of Manchester.
The N.H. Department of Education compiled the report based on information provided by program participants.
A dozen other programs are listed with various offerings from aikido to music, but they show no students enrolled and no credits awarded. A “comments” section showed that several of these organizations had dropped out or were not offering programming yet.
The Sentinel requested updated information on the program, including how many students now participate, but the department said this would not be available until the next report is released in September.
The Learn Everywhere program’s website currently shows 18 participating providers, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire, which is offering a mentoring program; Comligo USA, Inc., of Delaware, which teaches Spanish; and the Russian School of Mathematics in Nashua.
The cost of participating in a Learn Everywhere program is determined by the provider.
The Department of Education said the program is not supported by taxpayer funds.
