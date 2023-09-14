20230915-LOC-Prager

Tia Winter, a member of the Lebanon School Board, on Thursday urged the N.H. State Board of Education not to allow the conservative nonprofit PragerU to offer a financial literacy course for New Hampshire school children. The board later voted to approve the program.

 Screenshot

CONCORD — Despite opposition from dozens of educators, the N.H. State Board of Education on Thursday approved allowing conservative nonprofit PragerU to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.

