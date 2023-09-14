Tia Winter, a member of the Lebanon School Board, on Thursday urged the N.H. State Board of Education not to allow the conservative nonprofit PragerU to offer a financial literacy course for New Hampshire school children. The board later voted to approve the program.
CONCORD — Despite opposition from dozens of educators, the N.H. State Board of Education on Thursday approved allowing conservative nonprofit PragerU to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.
The board’s unanimous decision came after about two hours of testimony.
Most of those who testified said it was not appropriate for the state to approve any academic offering from the California company.
PragerU, which is not a university, bills itself on its website as “offering a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media and education.”
The site includes videos with titles such as “How Multiculturalism Is Fracturing America,” “I Used To Be Antifa,” “Was the Civil War About Slavery?,” and “Healthcare Is Not a Right.”
The company agreed to set up a standalone website for the financial literacy course.
The course is for the state's Learn Everywhere program, which allows students to earn academic credits for work done outside public schools in programs approved by the N.H. State Board of Education.
There were no assertions in the meeting Thursday that PragerU's personal finance instruction had a political bent.
But some critics charge that once the company was allowed to offer this course, it would have an increased chance of getting more controversial instructional material approved for offering to New Hampshire schoolchildren.
School Board member Phil Nazzaro called this a “slippery-slope” argument that he contended was a logical fallacy.
He also said students’ critical thinking is improved when they can get information and instruction from various sources across the political spectrum.
