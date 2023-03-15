The 1,400 Monadnock Regional School District voters who braved Tuesday's storm to cast their ballots approved the entire warrant, including a $21.5 million bond request for a consolidation and renovation project for district elementary schools, while also ousting a pair of incumbent school board members.
Turnout stood at just shy of 16 percent of 8,867 registered voters, according to figures provided by the district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy. That's down about 26 percent, or 492 residents, from the 1,892 people who voted in last year’s elections.
The storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the region led many local towns and school district to postpone their annual meetings and elections Tuesday, but town moderators in the Monadnock district reached a consensus to move ahead as planned.
The bond request passing 855-490, surpassing the 60 percent threshold required to approve that article, according to unofficial results. District Clerk Lillian Sutton said Tuesday night it will take several days to certify the official results.
The bond will pair with an anticipated state building aid grant of $19,385,850 to fund the estimated $41.5 million project. The district intends to use these funds to renovate the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support K-6-grade students from Richmond, Roxbury and Swanzey. Cutler Elementary School in West Swanzey, which currently serves grades 3 through 6, would close under the school-board approved plan.
Superintendent Lisa Witte believes people chose to support the bond because the school board did a “fantastic” job of helping residents understand why it’s a financially beneficial for taxpayers.
“When you look at the potential cost of all of those projects spread out over 20 years, versus taking out a bond and paying it over 20 years, there’s significant cost savings in the long run," Witte said in a phone interview Tuesday night. "Sometimes that can be hard to communicate, but I think the school board did a really nice job."
The project is intended to save the school district more than $10 million over 20 years, according to a presentation shared by School Board Chair Scott Peters during the deliberative session last month. This would be done by taking advantage of “low and steady” interest payments on the bond, he said.
Along with the bond issue, all warrant articles passed at the polls Tuesday, including a $34.1 million operating budget, which voters approved 902-437, according to unofficial results. That's up $784,650, or 2.4 percent, from the $33,326,507 budget voters approved last year.
One article asking for permission to raise $385,000 to replace the roof of the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School passed by 1018-323.
Voters also approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Monadnock Education Support Staff Association 915-424. The contract calls for $250,379 in estimated increases in the first year, $145,915 in the second and $123,996 in the third.
A request to add $1 to the Special Education Expendable Trust Fund passed by 1,053-288.
Finally, a request to add $50,000 to the district’s vehicle expendable trust fund passed by 944-392. That money will come from any unassigned fund balance at the end of the current fiscal year.
Peters, of Troy, said the unanimous approval of the warrant shows unity across the district, adding that a lot of research has gone into the elementary school renovation project.
“This is the first year in anyone’s memory where both the school board and the school district budget committee were in favor of every single warrant article,” Peters said Tuesday night.
He added that he believes the mutual compliance has come from adding additional joint meetings and making sure there was good attendance at every budget committee meeting, with administration and board members present to ask questions.
In contested school board races Tuesday, voters in Swanzey and Richmond voted out one incumbent each on the 13-member board. Swanzey school board member Betty Tatro kept her seat with 349 votes, while Stephanie Lawlor claimed the other three-year term that town with 325 votes, defeating incumbent Colleen Toomey with 194 and challenger Stephen Ciolino with 173.
In Richmond, Edmond Laplante Jr. beat incumbent Michelle Connor 79-61 for a three-year term on the board.
Races for other three year-terms in other positions went uncontested three-year terms. The school board members elected without contest were: Lisa Steadman of Troy and Jeffrey Cesaitis of Fitzwillian. On the budget committee, the following candidates won uncontested races for three-year terms: Wayne Lechlider and Edward Sheldon of Swanzey, Richie Thackston of Troy, Doug Bersaw of Richmond and Nancy Carney of Fitzwilliam.
No one filed for three-year terms on the budget committee in Roxbury and Gilsum, or a one-year term in Fitzwilliam. The select boards in those towns will have to fill those vacancies, according to election results from the district.
