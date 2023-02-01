As the Monadnock Regional School District looks to take the next step in its long-running plan to renovate and consolidate elementary schools, voters will get a chance to consider the project, as well as the 2023-24 budget, this weekend.
The district's annual deliberative session — where residents can discuss and amend warrant articles before voting them up or down in March — is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School auditorium in Swanzey Center.
Voters can weigh in on a $21.5 million bond request for the elementary-school project. The work would involve renovating the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support kindergarteners through 6th-graders from Swanzey, Roxbury and Richmond. Cutler Elementary School in Swanzey, which currently serves grades 3rd through 6th, would be closed.
The project, totaling $41.5 million, would use and be contingent on $19,385,850 in anticipated state building aid.
Monadnock district officials have said previously that the elementary schools, which are generally older buildings, need significant, costly repairs. Pursuing the district-wide renovations in one project would save money in the long-term, school leaders have said.
Voters will also deliberate on a proposed operating budget of $34,111,157.
If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls next month, a default budget of $34,030,189 would go into effect.
Voters will also be presented with four other articles.
Article three proposes a roof replacement for Monadnock Regional Middle/High School for the sum of $385,000.
Article four pertains to a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Monadnock Regional School Board and the Monadnock Education Support Staff Association, with $250,379 in estimated increases in the first year, $145,915 in the second and $123,996 in the third.
Article five proposes adding $1 to the Special Education Expendable Trust Fund.
Article six asks to add $50,000 to the district’s vehicle expendable trust fund, with the money to come from any unassigned fund balance available on July 1. If there's not enough left in the balance, article five would be funded first with any leftover money coming to this article.
