After a 30-minute deliberative session earlier this month drew no amendments, the Monadnock Regional School District’s ballot in March will contain all warrant articles as first presented to voters.
Here’s a look at what’s up for consideration:
Budget proposal: $34,111,157, which is up $854,650, or 2.6 percent, from this year’s approved budget of $33,256,507.
If voters reject the budget proposal at the polls next month, a default budget of $34,030,189 would go into effect.
Also on the warrant: Voters will consider a bond request for $21.5 million for a consolidation and renovation project for district elementary schools.
If voters approve it, the bond will pair with an anticipated state building aid grant of $19,385,850. The school district intends to use these funds to renovate the elementary schools in Troy, Gilsum and Fitzwilliam (Emerson), while Mount Caesar in Swanzey Center would be expanded to support K-6-grade students from Richmond, Roxbury and Swanzey. Cutler Elementary School in Swanzey, which currently serves grades 3 through 6, would be closed.
The project total is $41.5 million. This one-time-sum is intended to save the school district more than $10 million over 20 years, according to a presentation school board Chair Scott Peters shared at the deliberative session. This would be done by taking advantage of “low and steady” interest payments on the bond, he said.
This requires a three-fifths majority vote to pass.
Voters will also see several other articles on the ballot.
Article 3 proposes a roof replacement for Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center for the sum of $385,000.
Article 4 pertains to a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Monadnock Regional School Board and the Monadnock Education Support Staff Association, with $250,379 in estimated increases in the first year, $145,915 in the second and $123,996 in the third.
Article 5 proposes adding $1 to the Special Education Expendable Trust Fund.
Article 6 asks to add $50,000 to the district’s vehicle expendable trust fund, with the money to come from any unassigned fund balance available on July 1. If there’s not enough left in the balance, Article 5 would be funded first with any leftover money coming to this article.
Voting: A sample ballot can be found at bit.ly/3YVB4Ma.
Since the Monadnock district follows an official-ballot format, residents will vote all warrant articles up or down at the polls, in the town where they live. Voting is March 14.
Fitzwilliam: Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gilsum: Gilsum Community Center, 1-7 p.m.
Richmond: Veterans Hall, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Roxbury: Meeting House, 6-8 p.m.
Swanzey: Monadnock Regional Middle/High School gymnasium, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Troy: Samuel E. Paul Community Center, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What do you think are some of the biggest topics to be voted on in March in your town or district? Just fill out our short community input form at https://bit.ly/40U1CPy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.