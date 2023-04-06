Lisa Witte

Superintendent Lisa Witte speaks about COVID-19 during a Monadnock School Board meeting in the library of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center in August 2021. To her left is school board Chair Scott Peters.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional School District announced on Thursday that Lisa Witte will retire as superintendent at the end of the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release.

