Superintendent Lisa Witte speaks about COVID-19 during a Monadnock School Board meeting in the library of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey Center in August 2021. To her left is school board Chair Scott Peters.
SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional School District announced on Thursday that Lisa Witte will retire as superintendent at the end of the 2023-24 school year, according to a news release.
Witte, who’s served as superintendent since 2015, said she’s retiring to focus on her health and spend more time with her family. "I'm immensely grateful for the opportunities I've had to serve in the public education realm, especially here in the Monadnock region," she stated in the announcement.
The Peterborough resident began her teaching career in 1995, and moved into her administrative career as the athletic director at Marshwood High School in South Berwick, Maine, in 2001, according to the news release. In 2022, the N.H. School Administrators Association named her Superintendent of the Year, and the American Association of School Administrators recognized her at its National Conference in Nashville, Tenn. in February 2022.
The district, which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, also announced that the school board will commence a formal search process within 30 days to identify the next superintendent. The board encourages both internal and external applicants to apply for the position.
“[Witte’s] personal and professional accomplishments have been an inspiration to us all and she has developed a talented, trusted leadership team that will no doubt continue to serve our students well," School Board Chair Scott Peters said in the release.
