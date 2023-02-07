An architectural drawing shows proposed renovations to Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey Center. The Monadnock Regional School District is hosting a series of upcoming community listening sessions on its plan to renovate and consolidate the district's elementary schools.
Before voters take to the polls on March 14 to decide on the Monadnock Regional School District's proposed $21.5 million bond issue, school officials will hold a series of listening sessions for residents to provide feedback and ask questions about proposed facility updates.
The two-hour sessions are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on the following days: Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam; Thursday, Feb. 9 at Troy Elementary School; Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Mount Caesar Elementary School in Swanzey Center; and Thursday, Feb. 16 at Gilsum STEAM Academy.
The school district has plans to renovate and add to Emerson, Gilsum STEAM, Mount Caesar, and Troy. Cutler Elementary in West Swanzey would be closed, with its population moving to Mount Caesar. Students from Richmond, Roxbury and Swanzey in preschool to grade 6 would be on one campus.
At the listening sessions, the school board will share more of the history of the project — dating back to a districtwide facilities study in 2017 — and where it currently stands, according to a news release from the school district Tuesday.
If the bond request is approved in March, the bond would pair with a state grant of $19.4 million. The state grant accounts just under half of the estimated $41.5 million project cost, according to the release. The district proposes completing all the facilities updates at the same time to “expedite the improvements and keep costs down," the release says.
The bond requires a three-fifths majority vote on election day, March 14, from residents of Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
The consolidation and renovation project would bring the elementary schools into compliance with modern building codes and the Americans with Disabilities Act, update HVAC systems, add energy-efficient lighting, update electrical and septic systems and improve campus safety and security, according to the release.
