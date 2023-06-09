Editor’s note: Aside from the valedictorian and the salutatorian, the list that Monadnock Regional High School provides does not further rank students by GPA. The remaining students are listed alphabetically. Information was submitted by the students themselves, subject to light editing.
Monadnock Regional High School has announced the members of the Class of 2023 with the highest grade-point averages. The school's graduation was Saturday, June 3.
Jack Lorenz (valedictorian)
Parents/guardians: Elizabeth Lorenz and Lance Lorenz, Fitzwilliam
Plans after graduation: Attending the University of Northwestern Ohio for diesel technology
Extracurricular activities: Varsity football, varsity track and field, Interact, hunting and fishing
Honors and recognitions: Varsity football team captain, varsity football MVP, 2x varsity football defensive player of the year, 3x All State football player, track and field MVP, 1x All State track and field, 300m hurdle state champion, JFK Book Award winner, 2023 valedictorian, and made high honors every quarter of high school
Employment and other activities: Jack Lorenz has been employed at Austin's Automotive repair for almost three years where he performs entry level technician services along with welding/fabrication and some engine/transmission services.
Breann Lawrence (salutatorian)
Parents/guardians: Todd and Holly Lawrence, Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Attending Colby-Sawyer College, majoring in sports management to become an athletic director; also playing on the women's basketball team there
Extracurricular activities: Interact Club, National Honor Society, Prom Committee, four-year varsity player in both soccer and basketball, captain of both teams senior year, five years of travel AAU basketball
Honors and recognitions: Received State of New Hampshire STEM & Art Scholars diploma, salutatorian of class, Superintendent’s Club, New Hampshire Scholar Athlete award, Female Athlete of the Year for MRHS, All State recognition in both soccer and basketball, recipient of John E. Burke Sportsmanship Award junior year, recipient of Jack Ford Award senior year
Employment and other activities: Participated in class fundraisers and operated school’s sports media page (@mondogameday)
Shawn Bixby
Parents/guardians: Gene Bixby and Lani Bixby, North Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Attend Plymouth State University to study forensic science and criminal justice
Extracurricular activities: Student government, Superintendent's Club, varsity softball (10-11)
Honors and recognitions: High honor roll/ honor roll, Sentinel Player of the Week
Employment and other activities: Work at Keene Parks and Rec as a recreation assistant and camp counselor
Sydney Bowers
Parents/guardians: Rebecca Fisk of Marlborough and Peter Bowers of Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Sydney plans to attend Roger Williams University with a major in architecture.
Extracurricular activities: She served as the class treasurer as well as the secretary of the National Honors Society. She also participated in three years of track and field throughout high school.
Employment and other activities: She was also involved in several community service projects within the Monadnock Interact Club.
Aidan Cavanaugh
Parents/guardians: Michele and Patrick Cavanaugh, Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Attend college at RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) majoring in mechanical engineering technology
Extracurricular activities: Lacrosse for Monadnock Regional High School and Keene High School, soccer, basketball, snowboarding, First Robotics, Destination Imagination
Honors and recognitions: Scholar Athlete Award, 3rd place at Global Finals for Destination Imagination, St. Michaels Book Award, Excellence in Metals and Welding, Diploma of Distinction, Superintendent's Club twice, Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation & Creativity Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Merit Scholarship
Employment and other activities: Raw stock employee at Maxcess Tidland in Keene
Jenna Condap
Parents/guardians: Erin and Jim Condap, Swanzey
Plans after graduation: She plans to attend Temple University to study economics and psychology
Extracurricular activities: She was a senior captain and a member of the Monadnock swim team for four years, and swims on a club team from September to March.
Honors and recognitions: Captain of high school swim team 2021-2023. Maintained honor roll for past four years.
Employment and other activities: She spent her last two summers being a camp counselor at Pilgrim Pines, and will continue that for the coming summer. She also lifeguards, and plans to when in college.
Julia Hoden
Parents/guardians: Jonathan and Dawn Hoden, Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Attending the University of South Carolina and majoring in psychology
Extracurricular activities: Varsity soccer all four years. Varsity softball three years. Student government.
Honors and recognitions: Superintendent’s Club
Employment and other activities: Spends a lot of time helping out around Pilgrim Pines. Working at the Swanzey Cal Ripken baseball fields.
Joseph Lotito
Parents/guardians: Robert and Patricia Lotito, Swanzey
Plans after graduation: Joseph will be attending Charleston Southern University and will enroll in Army ROTC. He will commission as an Officer.
Extracurricular activities: Joseph was senior captain of the football team where he played offensive and defensive line. He also played varsity hockey and baseball. He was also an active member of the National Honors Society and studies jazz piano.
Honors and recognitions: Awards that Joseph has received are Army ROTC Advanced Designee Scholarship, football Seth Clark Award and Mark Cronin Award, the hockey and baseball Coach’s Awards, 1st Team All-State Offensive Line, All-State Honorable Mention Baseball, the AP Chemistry Outstanding Achievement Award, Social Studies Citizen Award, Joseph Webber English Award, Kochman Male Scholar Athlete of the Year Award, and Roger and Phyllis Brooks Next Step Award.
Employment and other activities: Joseph has been a volunteer Cal Ripken coach and plays keyboard in the Elm City Church Worship Band.
Emma Loudermilk
Parents/guardians: Stephen and Jessica Loudermilk, Fitzwilliam
Plans after graduation: After graduation she will be attending Bowling Green State University in Ohio.
Extracurricular activities: Her freshman, sophomore and junior year, she played varsity girls soccer. Her sophomore, junior and senior year, she played girls varsity softball. Along with that, she was class president for three years in a row and participated in a variety of clubs.
Honors and recognitions: She made honors almost her entire time in high school. She received the Smith Book Award her junior year. She made honorable mention her sophomore year for All-State softball. That same year she received the Offensive Player of the Year Award. She recently received the Outstanding Achievement in Biology Award from the MRHS science department. She also received the Superintendent’s Club medal for graduation along with some of her other classmates. In addition, she received the Daughters of the American Revolution award/scholarship.
Employment and other activities: She worked at the daycare attached to the Keene hospital for a little over a year. She felt like she really made a difference helping the kids there. Along with that outside of the classroom, she has been very involved in the sports at MRHS, whether watching or playing.
Isabella Tommila
Parents/guardians: Cynthia Leavitt of Troy and Chris Tommila of Fitzwilliam
Plans after graduation: After graduation Isabella plans to attend Keene State College, majoring in criminal justice.
Extracurricular activities: During Isabella’s high school career she performed in four Christmas shows as a soloist and one musical as a lead.
Honors and recognitions: Superintendent’s Club; completed the two-year course at the Cheshire Career Center in cosmetology with honors; N.H. Arts Scholar's Diploma. Isabella would like to recognize her parents for always helping her when she needed it. She would also like to recognize her siblings for being her best friends and support system. Lastly, she would like to recognize her music teacher, Mark Polifrone, for helping her grow as a person and musician and being a huge influence in her life.
Employment and other activities: Isabella works at Lindy’s Diner in Keene. She also sings at local events around the community.
