Michael Smith will be the new Keene Middle School principal and will begin his tenure on July 1, the Keene School District announced in a news release Wednesday.
He will succeed Deanna Zilske, who is the current Keene Middle School principal and has been in that position since 2017. She was named principal of Jaffrey Grade School for the 2023-24 school year at the beginning of April and will step into her new role July 1.
Smith, 40, who holds an advanced degree in educational leadership from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, will be responsible for directing overall site operations, services and staff at Keene Middle School, according to the news release.
The current KMS enrollment is 626 students, from Keene, Harrisville, Marlow, Nelson, Stoddard, Sullivan and Surry.
“Mr. Smith has been a dynamic leader at Keene High School since joining the team in 2020,” said N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Assistant Superintendent Brian Campbell in the news release.
Smith, a Keene resident, has been the director of curriculum and instruction at Keene High since July 2020, and also oversees professional development for KHS teachers, the social studies department and the school's instructional leadership team.
He was chosen after a thorough vetting process by a selection committee of staff and school board members, the news release states. The list of applicants was brought down to three finalists, John Broadley, Paul Goodhind and Smith, who shared their visions for the school at a community forum last week.
Smith "has demonstrated the ability to lead a staff of educators through the complex process of the implementation of competency-based instruction," Campbell said in the news release. "His knowledge and leadership in this area will be an asset to the competency work already underway at Keene Middle School."
Before joining Keene High, Smith was a high-school teacher in Connecticut for 13 years and a middle-school teacher for one.
“I feel like [middle-school students] are just coming into their own and figuring themselves out, so you can have a much bigger influence over the people they become,” Smith said at last week's forum.
Smith wants to be around kids and help them more, he said at that May 2 gathering. He also said that creating open lines of communication with teachers and families would be one of his top priorities as principal.
“KMS has an excellent reputation and I am looking forward to being part of such a dedicated, passionate, and hard-working team!" Smith said in the release announcing his appointment.
