Keene High School senior Madeline Waters will receive a college scholarship and head to the nation’s capital this spring after being selected for the 61st annual U.S. Senate Youth Program. She was one of two from New Hampshire a panel of judges chose from a pool of top students nominated by school principals.
The U.S. Senate Youth Program is intended for participants to gain an in-depth view of the federal government.
Two students are picked from each state to hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials from the Departments of State and Defense and directors of other federal agencies during a week-long trip in March. They will also have an opportunity to meet with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education.
Waters will receive a $10,000 college scholarship with the encouragement that she continues studies in history, government and public affairs.
Keene High School Principal Cindy Gallagher said she chose to nominate Waters after she expressed interest in the opportunity and is well-qualified. Gallagher said she is a strong student and they’re pleased to have her represent both the high school and the state of New Hampshire.
“Maddie was an easy selection for this nomination. She has been an outstanding leader in our school community her entire career,” Gallagher said.
Waters is ranked second in her class, according to the news release, and serves as the student council president and as a school board student representative. She is also vice president for Students for Hope, a local group that collects items to distribute to patients at Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center-Kingsbury Pavilion. And she is co-leader of Reading on the Road, which aims to make books more accessible for kids to increase literacy.
She loves history, reading and hopes to one day work in Washington, D.C., the release says.
Waters was selected for the U.S. Senate Youth Program alongside Morgan Casey from Bishop Brady High School in Concord, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut announced in Monday’s news release.
“The U.S. Senate Youth Program will be an excellent opportunity for Morgan and Madeline to be exposed to high-level leadership and a front row seat to federal government operations,” Edelblut said. “I commend their academic excellence and drive, and congratulate them on being chosen to participate in such a highly competitive program.”
The Hearst Foundations fully fund the week in Washington and the college scholarships. More than 6,000 students have participated in the program since its inception in 1962, the DOE release says.
To be selected for the program, a high school junior or senior must show demonstrated leadership by serving in elected or appointed positions in student government, education, public affairs and community service. They must also rank in the top one percent of other state juniors and seniors in their state.
